NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Nasdaq Stock Market® (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced that trading will resume today in Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (Nasdaq: PME) at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on December 19, 2022. Trading in the company’s stock was halted on December 9, 2022 at 09:14:21 a.m. Eastern Time.

For news and additional information about the company, please contact the company directly or check under the company’s symbol using InfoQuotesSM on the Nasdaq® Web site.

For more information about The Nasdaq Stock Market, visit the Nasdaq Web site at http://www.nasdaq.com.

NDAQO

Nasdaq Media Contact:

Sophia Weiss

Sophia.Weiss@nasdaq.com