Nasdaq Scheduled Resumption in Presidio Property Trust, Inc.

NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Nasdaq Stock Market® (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced that trading in Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: SQFT) is scheduled to resume on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Trading in the company’s stock was halted on October 7, 2020 at 13:56:48 p.m. Eastern Time.

