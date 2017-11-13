Nasdaq Scheduled Resumption in root9B Holdings, Inc.

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Nasdaq Stock Market® (Nasdaq:NDAQ) announced that trading in root9B Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:RTNB) is scheduled to resume today, Monday, November 13, 2017 at 10:45:00 a.m., Eastern Time. Trading in the company’s stock was halted on November 9, 2017 at 15:32:55 p.m. Eastern Time.
