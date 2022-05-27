Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / NASDAQ: SDIG Investor Notice: Investors who Lost over $100,000 in Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation in connection with pending Lawsuit

NASDAQ: SDIG Investor Notice: Investors who Lost over $100,000 in Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation in connection with pending Lawsuit

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 6 mins ago

SAN DIEGO, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announced that a deadline is coming up on June 13, 2022, in the lawsuit that was filed for certain investors in NASDAQ: SDIG shares.

Investors with losses more than $100,000 in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDIG) have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: June 13, 2022. NASDAQ: SDIG investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 – 1554.

On April 14, 2022, a lawsuit was filed against Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. The plaintiff alleges that the Registration Statement that was filed in connection with the Company’s October 2021 initial public offering (“IPO”) was materially false and misleading and omitted to state that contracted suppliers, including MinerVa, were reasonably likely to miss anticipated delivery quantities and deadlines, that, due to strong demand and pre-sold supply of mining equipment in the industry, Stronghold would experience difficulties obtaining miners outside of confirmed purchase orders, that, as a result of the foregoing, there was a significant risk that Stronghold could not expand its mining capacity as expected, that, as a result, Stronghold would likely experience significant losses, and that as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Those who purchased Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDIG) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

CONTACT:
Shareholders Foundation, Inc. 
Michael Daniels 
+1 (858) 779-1554 
mail@shareholdersfoundation.com 
3111 Camino Del Rio North 
Suite 423 
San Diego, CA 92108

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.