Nasdaq Statement on North American Operations

All electronic equities, options, and fixed income markets remain fully operational

New listings and Initial Public Offerings continue as scheduled

PHLX Options Market trading floor transitions to electronic-only trading

NEW YORK, March 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nasdaq, Inc. (Nasdaq: NDAQ), issued the following statement regarding its North American operations as part of the company’s business continuity plan in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus:

Nasdaq’s operations have been tested over time to function successfully in remote environments. This includes the company’s market infrastructure operations, index, analytics, technology, governance, investor relations, and surveillance businesses.

In consultation with industry stakeholders, and following guidelines from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) concerning the elevated risks associated with COVID-19 coronavirus, Nasdaq’s North American staff have been operating across a combination of work-from-home, split teams, and rotating staff schedules since March 9; this remains in effect until further notice. These measures will ensure consistency of Nasdaq’s operations as we continue to serve our client’s unique needs.

“We understand the vital role the U.S. markets play in the global economy, as well as the importance of the safety and security of our employees, clients and visitors,” said Tal Cohen, Executive Vice President and Head of North American Market Services, Nasdaq. “For the safety of all market participants, Nasdaq has proactively actioned its business continuity plans and remains committed to maintaining resilient, dynamic markets. We remain in close dialogue with clients, employees, health officials, industry partners, and regulators and will revise our plans accordingly.”

Additional updates to Nasdaq’s North American Operations include:

All electronic Nasdaq-operated equities, options, and fixed income markets will remain in operation during this period, with only critical operational personnel on-site working in either split teams or rotating staff schedules

The Nasdaq PHLX Options Market trading floor in Philadelphia will temporarily close on Tuesday, March 17, until further notice; all options trading will transition to an electronic-only environment

Initial public offerings (IPOs) and our first trade operations can continue as scheduled during this period, through Nasdaq’s proprietary listing technology – Bookviewer

The Nasdaq MarketSite and Client Experience Center in Times Square will remain in operation with reduced staffing and attendees to facilitate the Nasdaq Opening and Closing Bell ceremonies; new listings; and, IPO first trade operations; as well as global broadcast operations. All client events have been cancelled and general public access is restricted until further notice

For the latest updates on Nasdaq’s market operations, please review the System Status Messages page available at: www.nasdaqtrader.com .

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries.

