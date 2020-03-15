Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Nasdaq Statement on North American Operations

Nasdaq Statement on North American Operations

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 10 mins ago

All electronic equities, options, and fixed income markets remain fully operational

New listings and Initial Public Offerings continue as scheduled

PHLX Options Market trading floor transitions to electronic-only trading

NEW YORK, March 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nasdaq, Inc. (Nasdaq: NDAQ), issued the following statement regarding its North American operations as part of the company’s business continuity plan in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus:

Nasdaq’s operations have been tested over time to function successfully in remote environments. This includes the company’s market infrastructure operations, index, analytics, technology, governance, investor relations, and surveillance businesses.

In consultation with industry stakeholders, and following guidelines from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) concerning the elevated risks associated with COVID-19 coronavirus, Nasdaq’s North American staff have been operating across a combination of work-from-home, split teams, and rotating staff schedules since March 9; this remains in effect until further notice. These measures will ensure consistency of Nasdaq’s operations as we continue to serve our client’s unique needs.

“We understand the vital role the U.S. markets play in the global economy, as well as the importance of the safety and security of our employees, clients and visitors,” said Tal Cohen, Executive Vice President and Head of North American Market Services, Nasdaq. “For the safety of all market participants, Nasdaq has proactively actioned its business continuity plans and remains committed to maintaining resilient, dynamic markets. We remain in close dialogue with clients, employees, health officials, industry partners, and regulators and will revise our plans accordingly.”

Additional updates to Nasdaq’s North American Operations include:

  • All electronic Nasdaq-operated equities, options, and fixed income markets will remain in operation during this period, with only critical operational personnel on-site working in either split teams or rotating staff schedules
  • The Nasdaq PHLX Options Market trading floor in Philadelphia will temporarily close on Tuesday, March 17, until further notice; all options trading will transition to an electronic-only environment
  • Initial public offerings (IPOs) and our first trade operations can continue as scheduled during this period, through Nasdaq’s proprietary listing technology – Bookviewer
  • The Nasdaq MarketSite and Client Experience Center in Times Square will remain in operation with reduced staffing and attendees to facilitate the Nasdaq Opening and Closing Bell ceremonies; new listings; and, IPO first trade operations; as well as global broadcast operations. All client events have been cancelled and general public access is restricted until further notice

For the latest updates on Nasdaq’s market operations, please review the System Status Messages page available at: www.nasdaqtrader.com.

About Nasdaq:

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on Linkedin, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

Media Relations Contacts:

Allan Schoenberg
(929) 290-2191
[email protected]

Joseph Christinat
(646) 284-5920
[email protected]

Will Briganti
(646) 964-8169
[email protected]

Emily Pan
(646) 637-3964
[email protected]

-NDAQF-

 

GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.