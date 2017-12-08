Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes MAG Interactive to First North Premier

Stockholm, December 8, 2017 — Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that the trading in MAG Interactive AB’s shares (short name: MAGI) will commence today on Nasdaq First North Premier in Stockholm. MAG Interactive belongs to the consumer goods sector and is the 107th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq’s Nordic markets* in 2017.

MAG Interactive is a developer and publisher of casual mobile games for a global audience. The company’s game portfolio consists of ten games – including Wordbrain, Backpacker and worldwide hit Ruzzle – that all together have been downloaded more than 200 million times. With offices located in Stockholm and Brighton, the team is working hard towards one goal: to create high quality games that make players want to come back for more. For more information, please visit www.maginteractive.com.

“This is an important milestone for us,” said Daniel Hasselberg, CEO of MAG Interactive. “Our journey began in 2010 and has so far led us to ten games that have been downloaded in excess of 200 million times. We look forward to the possibilities the listing and the access to the capital market will provide us with. We warmly welcome all new owners to this exciting new chapter of MAG Interactive’s journey.”

“We welcome MAG Interactive to Nasdaq First North Premier,” said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European listings at Nasdaq. “MAG Interactive joins our strong and growing group of gaming sector companies, and we look forward to supporting them with the visibility that comes with a Nasdaq First North Premier listing.”

MAG Interactive AB has appointed Avanza Bank AB as the Certified Adviser.

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm.

About Nasdaq First North

Nasdaq First North is regulated as a multilateral trading facility, operated by the different exchanges within Nasdaq Nordic (Nasdaq First North Denmark is regulated as an alternative marketplace). It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market.

