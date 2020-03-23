Nasdaq to Hold First Quarter 2020 Investor Conference Call

Breaking News
NEW YORK, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) has scheduled its First Quarter 2020 financial results announcement.

WHO:   Nasdaq’s CEO, CFO, and additional members of its senior management team
     
WHAT:   Review Nasdaq’s First Quarter 2020 financial results
     
WHEN:   Wednesday, April 22, 2020
    Results Call: 8:00 AM Eastern

Senior management will be available for questions from the investment community following prepared remarks. 

All participants can access the conference via webcast through the Nasdaq Investor Relations website at: http://ir.nasdaq.com/. An audio replay of the conference will be available after the call on the Nasdaq Investor Relations website or by dialing 855-859-2056 (U.S.) or 404-537-3406 (International); Conference ID: 9689140

Note: The press release for the First Quarter 2020 results will be posted on the Nasdaq Investor Relations website at http://ir.nasdaq.com/ on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at approximately 7:00 AM Eastern.

ABOUT NASDAQ

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

Media Relations Contact:
Allan Schoenberg
(929) 290-2191
[email protected]

Will Briganti
(646) 964-8169
[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:
Ed Ditmire, CFA
(212) 401-8737
[email protected]

-NDAQF-

