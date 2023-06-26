NEW YORK, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) has scheduled its Second Quarter 2023 financial results announcement.

WHO: Nasdaq’s CEO, CFO, and additional members of its senior management team WHAT: Review Nasdaq’s Second Quarter 2023 financial results WHEN: Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Results Call: 8:00 AM Eastern

Senior management will be available for questions from the investment community following prepared remarks.

All participants can access the conference via webcast through the Nasdaq Investor Relations website at: http://ir.nasdaq.com/.

Note: The press release for the Second Quarter 2023 results will be posted on the Nasdaq Investor Relations website at http://ir.nasdaq.com/ on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at approximately 7:00 AM Eastern.

About Nasdaq:

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

