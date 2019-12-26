Nasdaq tops 9,000 on boosts from Amazon, trade optimism

The Nasdaq crossed the 9,000-point mark for the first time on Thursday as all three major Wall Street indexes posted record closing highs, boosted by optimism over U.S.-China trade relations and gains in shares of Amazon.com after a report signaled robust online holiday sales.
