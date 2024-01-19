PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nationally recognized law firm Berger Montague PC advises investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against VNET Group, Inc. (“VNET”) (NASDAQ: VNET) on behalf of purchasers of VNET securities between April 8, 2022 and February 15, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors who purchased or acquired VNET securities during the Class Period may, no later than February 26, 2024, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, the defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) GenTao Capital Limited (“GenTao”) was experiencing financial difficulties and was at risk of defaulting on a $50.25 million margin loan facility agreement where Josh Sheng Chen pledged all of his shares in GenTao and certain companies as collateral to Bold Ally (Cayman) Limited (“Bold Ally”); (2) as a result, there was a substantial likelihood that Bold Ally would acquire Defendant Sheng Chen’s significant ownership stake in VNET; and (3) to restore Defendant Sheng Chen’s voting interest in VNET, the company would issue newly created shares to Defendant Sheng Chen, diluting investors’ interest.

The lawsuit alleges that the truth was revealed on February 15, 2023, when VNET disclosed that the board of directors had authorized the issuance of up to 555,000 newly created Class D ordinary shares to the Executive Chairman of the Board, and that these shares would be granted a 500-to-1 vote per share power. VNET stated this measure was required in order to “protect the [c]ompany’s interests and continued stability.”

On this news, VNET’s share price fell $0.10, or 2%, to close at $4.92 per share on February 15, 2023, on unusually heavy trading volume.

