Leading U.S. exchange by number of IPOs and proceeds raised for the fourth consecutive year

SEC approves Nasdaq’s optimized rules for a direct listing with a capital raise

Featured the largest SPAC IPO, SPAC combo switch, and direct listing

7 of the 10 largest global IPOs by proceeds raised listed on Nasdaq

74% of all proceeds raised through IPOs listed on Nasdaq

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced today that in 2022 it welcomed 156 initial public offerings (IPOs), raising a total of $14.8 billion. A total of 85 operating companies and 71 SPACs listed on Nasdaq this year, representing an 89%-win rate in the U.S. market, and extending Nasdaq’s leadership to 36 consecutive quarters. In addition to IPOs, there were 29 exchange transfers to Nasdaq.

“We believe there is a strong pipeline of companies heading into next year that are waiting for their window of opportunity to transition to the public markets,” said Nelson Griggs, President, Nasdaq Stock Exchange. “We are continually enhancing existing as well as innovating new ways to join the public markets. The SEC’s recent approval of our proposal to optimize existing rules for a direct listing with a capital raise provides companies with more flexibility to join the public markets and reach investors.”

2022 NASDAQ U.S. LISTINGS HIGHLIGHTS

U.S. listings market leadership : Nasdaq welcomed 156 IPOs, raising $14.8 billion. Seven of the top ten and three of the top five largest IPOs by proceeds raised listed on Nasdaq. The top three largest listings of the year on Nasdaq include TPG, Mobileye as well as the largest SPAC, Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp.

: Nasdaq welcomed 156 IPOs, raising $14.8 billion. Seven of the top ten and three of the top five largest IPOs by proceeds raised listed on Nasdaq. The top three largest listings of the year on Nasdaq include TPG, Mobileye as well as the largest SPAC, Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. Leading U.S. exchange for healthcare, consumer, and technology IPOs : Nasdaq maintained its strong track record in the healthcare, consumer, and technology sectors with win rates of 93%, 94% and 95%, respectively. Additionally, mobility technology emerged as a hot sector this year, with nine listings on Nasdaq, including Polestar as the largest SPAC combination.

: Nasdaq maintained its strong track record in the healthcare, consumer, and technology sectors with win rates of 93%, 94% and 95%, respectively. Additionally, mobility technology emerged as a hot sector this year, with nine listings on Nasdaq, including Polestar as the largest SPAC combination. Helping companies join the public markets via SPACs : Nasdaq continued its influence in the SPAC market, welcoming 86% of all SPAC IPOs, raising $9.7 billion, including Gores Holding IX and GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. A total of 68 SPAC business combinations listed on Nasdaq this year, representing a 72%-win rate in the U.S., including the largest SPAC combo switch, Selina.

: Nasdaq continued its influence in the SPAC market, welcoming 86% of all SPAC IPOs, raising $9.7 billion, including Gores Holding IX and GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. A total of 68 SPAC business combinations listed on Nasdaq this year, representing a 72%-win rate in the U.S., including the largest SPAC combo switch, Selina. Celebrating international listings and landmarks : From APAC to EMEA, Nasdaq welcomed Starbox as the first Malaysian company to list on our U.S. exchange, Inter as the first Brazilian company to transfer from a local exchange to Nasdaq, and Sampo as the largest Stockholm listing of the year by market capitalization.

: From APAC to EMEA, Nasdaq welcomed Starbox as the first Malaysian company to list on our U.S. exchange, Inter as the first Brazilian company to transfer from a local exchange to Nasdaq, and Sampo as the largest Stockholm listing of the year by market capitalization. Optimizing pathways to go public : the SEC recently approved Nasdaq’s proposal to enhance existing rules for a direct listing with a capital raise. The first-of-its-kind rule allows a company to sell shares in the opening auction on Nasdaq at a price outside of the range in their registration statement—up to 20% below and 80% above.

: the SEC recently approved Nasdaq’s proposal to enhance existing rules for a direct listing with a capital raise. The first-of-its-kind rule allows a company to sell shares in the opening auction on Nasdaq at a price outside of the range in their registration statement—up to 20% below and 80% above. Major Nasdaq listing anniversaries and milestones: including Applied Materials (50 years), Fastenal (35 years), Mercado Libre (15 years), Lululemon (15 years) Mondelēz International (10 years), Workday (5 years), and celebrating the one-year anniversary of GlobalFoundries, Palo Alto Networks, and Monday.com, among many others.

