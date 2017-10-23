Breaking News
Home / Top News / Nasdaq Welcomes FAT Brands Inc. (Nasdaq: FAT) to The Nasdaq Stock Market

Nasdaq Welcomes FAT Brands Inc. (Nasdaq: FAT) to The Nasdaq Stock Market

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. (Nasdaq:FAT), a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world, rang the opening bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square today in celebration of its Regulation A+ initial public offering (IPO) on The Nasdaq Stock Market.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/09c61c3e-3df5-4b29-ace5-aaea4942f62c

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a56e46eb-2e46-4224-b361-73ceb98b0fce

FAT Brands is the 5th Regulation A+ IPO on The Nasdaq Stock Market this year. Regulation A+ (Reg A+) deals provide investors with investment choices outside of the traditional IPO. Nasdaq supports small companies, including those able to take advantage of provisions of the JOBS Act, with a range of pre- and post-IPO tools.

FAT Brands currently operates the Fatburger, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouse restaurant concepts, with more than 300 locations open and 273 under development with an overall footprint in 18 countries.  They utilize an asset light franchisor model, which minimizes restaurant operating company risk, such as long-term real estate commitments or capital investments. FAT Brands has a scalable management platform that enables them to add new stores and restaurant concepts to their portfolio with minimal incremental corporate overhead cost, while taking advantage of significant corporate overhead synergies.

“FAT Brands and its franchisees provide freshly prepared, made-to-order food that customers desire,” said Nelson Griggs, President of the Nasdaq Stock Exchange. “We are extremely excited to partner with them as they continue to grow through their IPO.”

The information contained above is provided for informational and educational purposes only, and nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice, either on behalf of a particular security or an overall investment strategy. Information about the company is provided by the company or comes from the company’s public filings and is not independently verified by Nasdaq.  Neither Nasdaq nor any of its affiliates makes any recommendation to buy or sell any security or any representation about the financial condition of any company. Statements regarding Nasdaq-listed companies are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investors should undertake their own due diligence and carefully evaluate companies before investing. ADVICE FROM A SECURITIES PROFESSIONAL IS STRONGLY ADVISED.

About Nasdaq
Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today’s global capital markets. As the creator of the world’s first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world’s securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to approximately 3,900 total listings with a market value of approximately $12 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com.

 Media Relations Contact:  

 NDAQG

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.