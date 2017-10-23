Nasdaq Welcomes FAT Brands Inc. (Nasdaq: FAT) to The Nasdaq Stock Market

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. (Nasdaq:FAT), a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world, rang the opening bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square today in celebration of its Regulation A+ initial public offering (IPO) on The Nasdaq Stock Market.

FAT Brands is the 5th Regulation A+ IPO on The Nasdaq Stock Market this year. Regulation A+ (Reg A+) deals provide investors with investment choices outside of the traditional IPO. Nasdaq supports small companies, including those able to take advantage of provisions of the JOBS Act, with a range of pre- and post-IPO tools.

FAT Brands currently operates the Fatburger, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouse restaurant concepts, with more than 300 locations open and 273 under development with an overall footprint in 18 countries. They utilize an asset light franchisor model, which minimizes restaurant operating company risk, such as long-term real estate commitments or capital investments. FAT Brands has a scalable management platform that enables them to add new stores and restaurant concepts to their portfolio with minimal incremental corporate overhead cost, while taking advantage of significant corporate overhead synergies.

“FAT Brands and its franchisees provide freshly prepared, made-to-order food that customers desire,” said Nelson Griggs, President of the Nasdaq Stock Exchange. “We are extremely excited to partner with them as they continue to grow through their IPO.”

