Nasdaq Welcomes Hexindai, Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) to the Nasdaq Stock Market

NEW YORK, Nov. 03, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hexindai, Inc. (Nasdaq:HX), a fast-growing consumer lending marketplace facilitating loans to meet the increasing consumption demand of the emerging middle class in China, rang the opening bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square today in celebration of its initial public offering (IPO) on The Nasdaq Stock Market.

China represents the largest and fastest growing marketplace lending market in the world. Hexindai has built a multi-channel marketplace to reach and serve borrowers and investors, leveraging both their online platform and the nationwide physical networks of their offline cooperation partner, Hexin Group, which is majority-owned by their controlling shareholder. They provide borrowers with convenient and ready access to credit, a wide range of products designed based on customer segmentation data, and offer investors various types of investment products with appropriate risk levels and risk-adjusted returns.

“Since the founding of the company, we have made it our mission to serve customers in good faith, and to be responsible to each and every one of them. This approach has helped us develop into the company that we are today and leads us to today’s listing on NASDAQ which we are very proud of,” commented Zhou Xinming, Chief Executive Officer, Hexindai.

“Hexindai offers the emerging middle class in China the consumer finance they need,” said Bob McCooey, Senior Vice President, Listing Services, Nasdaq. “We’re proud to partner with them as they continue their success as a publicly traded company.”

