Nasdaq Welcomes Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI) to the Nasdaq Stock Market

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq:RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, and the leading independent support provider for Oracle and SAP software products, yesterday began trading on The Nasdaq Stock Market under the “RMNI” ticker.

Rimini Street is the leading third-party support provider of enterprise software support, based on the number of clients supported. The Company has redefined enterprise support services, replacing the vendors support model with an innovative, award-winning program that enables licenses of IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP and other enterprise software vendors to save up to 90 percent on total support costs. The Company provides support for 1,330 organizations worldwide, including more than 85 of the Fortune 500 and Global 100.

“Since 2005, we have passionately worked to re-invent the industry’s outdated enterprise software support model by delivering exceptional support at 50% of what the vendors charge, enabling clients to unlock significant funds – and to date we have saved our clients more than $2 billion,” said Seth A. Ravin, Rimini Street CEO. “[Today] marks a significant milestone in our journey – moving forward as a public company on Nasdaq better positions us to bring additional value to our clients and further capitalize on the $160 billion global addressable market for software maintenance and support.”

“Rimini Street was founded on the basis of disruption and transformation,” said Nelson Griggs, President of the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, “They have spent the last 12 years climbing to a leadership position through a commitment to exceptional client service and a focus on innovation that is manifested in their proprietary knowledge, software tools and processes.”

