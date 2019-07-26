Breaking News
Home / Top News / Nasdaq Welcomes Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (Nasdaq: WSG) to The Nasdaq Stock Market

Nasdaq Welcomes Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (Nasdaq: WSG) to The Nasdaq Stock Market

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 13 mins ago

Nasdaq Welcomes Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (Nasdaq: WSG) to The Nasdaq Stock Market

Nasdaq Welcomes Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (Nasdaq: WSG) to The Nasdaq Stock Market

Nasdaq Welcomes Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (Nasdaq: WSG) to The Nasdaq Stock Market

NEW YORK, July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (Nasdaq: WSG), a leading global sports events, media and marketing platform, today rang the opening bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square. The event was in celebration of its initial public offering on The Nasdaq Stock Market.

With significant intellectual property rights, long-term relationships and broad execution capabilities, Wanda Sports Group delivers sports event experiences, creates access to engaging content and builds inclusive communities. The company offers a comprehensive array of events, marketing and media services through three primary segments: Mass Participation, Spectator Sports and Digital, Production, Sports Solutions (DPSS).

“Today marks a significant milestone as we work to expand the reach and offerings of our global sports platform,” said Hengming Yang, CEO of Wanda Sports Group. “Our Infront, IRONMAN and Wanda Sports China business units are well known for their ability to provide access to and deliver iconic sports event and premium content to our athletes and fans around the world. We want to thank our athletes, fans and business partners for their ongoing support and we look forward to continuing to execute on our growth strategy.”

“Sports and sporting events are deeply rooted in our global society and Wanda Sports Group is playing an important role in uniting people in sports and enabling athletes and fans around the world to live their passions and dreams,” said Bob McCooey, Chairman of Nasdaq Asia Pacific. “We are delighted to welcome them to Nasdaq, where they will join our unparalleled list of leading, innovative global companies.”

The information contained above is provided for informational and educational purposes only, and nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice, either on behalf of a particular security or an overall investment strategy. Information about the company is provided by the company or comes from the company’s public filings and is not independently verified by Nasdaq. Neither Nasdaq nor any of its affiliates makes any recommendation to buy or sell any security or any representation about the financial condition of any company. Statements regarding Nasdaq-listed companies are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investors should undertake their own due diligence and carefully evaluate companies before investing. ADVICE FROM A SECURITIES PROFESSIONAL IS STRONGLY ADVISED.

About Nasdaq
Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today’s global capital markets. As the creator of the world’s first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries. Nasdaq is home to approximately 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $14 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com.

MEDIA RELATIONS CONTACT:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/10bdb1ca-0868-40f8-af08-c5afdc2fe39e

– NDAQG –

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.