Nashville-Based Restaurateurs Mason & Curt Revelette Launch Private Label Wine, ‘Revelette’

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nashville-based restauranters, Mason and Curt Revelette have launched their own private label wine named “Revelette.” With the growth and development of the Revelettes’ second restaurant concept, The Rutledge, Mason Revelette saw the modern American dining experience as the perfect outlet for a private wine label. The Rutledge offers a wide variety of fine wines from around the world; however, the offerings favor Napa Valley.

With the experience of crafting wine lists for both Rutledge locations, Mason knew the exact wines he wanted to create. During the long weeks of COVID shutdowns, Mason’s entrepreneurial instincts did not rest. It was then that he began to craft his wine brand, Revelette.

Mason, alongside fellow entrepreneur Kathryn Byrd, used their passions for wine and business acumen to create what Mason envisioned. As a licensed attorney, Kathryn utilized her knowledge of alcoholic beverage laws to navigate the licensing and compliance aspects of the wine business, while Mason used his refined palate and knowledge of the hospitality business to create wines of exceptional quality with modern, yet timelessly sleek, branding.

Revelette’s approach to procuring exceptional wines is simple – source the best grapes and blend with intention. With a love for Cabernet Sauvignon, Revelette Wines sources its fruit for Cabernet Sauvignon from the widely recognized viticultural region of Napa Valley – Rutherford. But Cabernet Sauvignon is just one of the wines Revelette offers. The Revelette Red Blend is a unique blend that breaks the mold of a typical Bordeaux styling. It is comprised of predominately Petit Verdot, making the body of the wine familiar to the pallet of Cabernet Sauvignon drinkers and approachable for Pinot Noir drinkers.

In March 2022, Revelette 2017 Red Proprietary Blend and Revelette 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon hit the on-premises market at The Rutledge in Franklin, TN, and then the concept’s Downtown Nashville location in June 2022. Both wines quickly started out performing sales of other iconic Napa Valley wines. Initially, the plan was to only sell Revelette at The Rutledge restaurants. After gaining the attention of Amy Racine, beverage director for JF Restaurants, Revelette Wines earned opportunity for placements outside of the Revelettes’ restaurants. What started as an entrepreneurial passion project quickly shifted into a legitimate business.

After being in the business just short of a year, the Revelettes are thrilled to announce their wines will be available at ARDOR at the West Hollywood Edition, EDGE Restaurant at Four Seasons Hotel Denver and Truss at Four Seasons Hotel Napa Valley. Mason and Kathryn continue to travel and expand the brand into different markets including Las Vegas, Miami, New York City and more.

Revelette is available for purchase online at revelettewines.com.

