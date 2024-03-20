To hire more female police officers, the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) has abandoned its physical test requirements and replaced it with a physical “agility” test, as well as implemented lactation rooms for nursing mothers.

The move is part of the department’s pledge to the national 30×30 initiative, which aims to advance women in the police force 30% by 2030. The force signed onto the initiative in 2021, and major changes have since been made.

[Read Full story at source]