NASUAD Announces New Name and Election of New Officers

Aug. 27, 2019

BALTIMORE, Md., Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The National Association of States United for Aging and Disabilities, the association representing state long-term services and supports agencies, has rebranded to ADvancing States to better reflect its mission of empowering states to improve state systems delivering long-term services and supports for older adults, people with disabilities, and their caregivers. The brand was launched today in Baltimore at the 35th national Home and Community Based Services (HCBS) Conference, which attracted more than 1,400 attendees committed to advancing state systems.

Since 1964, ADvancing States has represented the state and territorial agencies on aging and disabilities and long-term services and supports agencies. ADvancing States supports visionary leadership, the advancement of systems innovation, and the articulation of national policies.

“Our new name better reflects what the association strives to do for our members as we facilitate relationships, foster innovation, represent states’ interests before Congress and the administration, and collaborate with our partners to advance states,” said Martha Roherty, Executive Director of ADvancing States. “In 2010 we added the ‘D’ to NASUA to represent the addition of the disability portfolio to our agenda; there was a sense that the ‘D’ in NASUAD was an afterthought. ADvancing States makes it clear that the ‘A’ for aging and ‘D’ for disability are capital and equally important in our work.”

ADvancing States also elected a new slate of Board of Directors for 2019-2020. The new Association President, Curtis Cunningham, Assistant Administrator of Long-Term Care Benefits and Programs in the Division of Medicaid Services of Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services, will lead the 2019-2020 Board of Directors.

Curtis Cunningham is responsible for the provision of long-term services and supports for the elderly and people with disabilities in Wisconsin. Curtis administers and oversees the Family Care managed care program, IRIS self-directed long-term care program, several community-based Medicaid waiver programs, and support services for children with disabilities. Curtis has worked in Medicaid policy, finance, and eligibility for more than 15 years. Before stepping into his current role, he served as the Deputy Administrator and Interim Administrator for the Division of Long-Term Care. Prior to holding positions in the Administrator’s Office, Curtis served as the Chief Financial Officer for long-term care and Medicaid, where he oversaw the establishment of hospital rates and policies, SSI managed care capitation rates, and budget monitoring of the Medicaid program. Before working with the Wisconsin Medicaid program, Curtis worked in the Illinois Governor’s Budget Office, where he oversaw the budgets of the Department of Natural Resources and the Environmental Protection Agency. He also spent a year teaching sciences in the Philippines. Curtis attended Aarhus University in Denmark and Bradley University in Peoria, Ill. He holds a B.S. in Biology and Environmental Policy. He currently resides in Monona, WI, with his wife, Theresa, and their three children.

Joining Curtis Cunningham as executive officers on the ADvancing States Board are: Vice President Kathleen Dougherty, Chief of Managed Care Operations for the Division of Medicaid & Medical Assistance in Delaware; Secretary Nels Holmgren, Director of the Division of Aging & Adult Services in Utah; and Treasurer Kathy Bruni, Director of the Community Options Unit of the Department of Social Services in Connecticut. Duane Mayes, Director of the Division of Vocational Rehabilitation of the Department of Labor & Workforce Development in Alaska will remain on the Board of Directors as the association’s Immediate Past President.

ADvancing States is also pleased to announce its three At-Large members on the Board of Directors: Kari Benson, Director of the Aging & Adult Services Division of the Department of Human Services in Minnesota, as well as the Executive Director of Minnesota’s Board on Aging; Bea Rector, Director of the Home & Community Services Division of the Aging and Long-Term Support Administration in the Department of Social and Health Services in Washington state; and Kevin Hancock, Deputy Secretary of the Department of Human Services Office of Long-Term Living in Pennsylvania.

The members of the 2019-2020 Board of Directors bring many years of experience and broad perspectives on a wide range of health care and social services. They will provide strong leadership to their fellow state leaders across the country and to ADvancing States.

