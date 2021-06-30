Natalie Decker Partners with NERD Focus™ Energy Drink Ahead of Henry 180 Xfinity Series Race at Road America

Eagle River’s Natalie Decker Gears Up for Another Race in Home State and Sports a New Energy Drink Sponsor

FREEHOLD, N.J., June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NERD Focus ™, a leading focus beverage aimed at assisting in energy production and concentration, is teaming up with up-and-coming NASCAR driver Natalie Decker ahead of the Henry 180 Xfinity race. Eagle River, WI native and newest NERD Focus ™ sponsor, Decker will be back on her home turf as she races in the Henry 180 Xfinity Series Race on July 3rd at Road America in Elkhart Lake, WI. The race will start at 2:30pm ET and fans can watch the non-stop action broadcasted live on NBC. Decker has been an avid NERD Focus™ consumer for several months, drinking the beverage to help assist with an energy and focus boost when she needs it most. Since she herself uses the brand, the sponsorship in this race felt very fitting for Decker.

“As a professional driver, energy and focus are crucial in getting you across the finish line as quickly as possible,” said Natalie Decker. “NERD™ approached me several months back about trying their brand, and I was instantly intrigued with the boost I felt and how refreshing the taste was. I’ve personally been enjoying the brand for several months and feel confident in having them be a part of my team through this sponsorship.”

NERD Focus ™, the original “Think Drink”, will sponsor Decker in the Henry 180 Xfinity Series this holiday weekend. NERD Focus™ is formulated with nootropics, adaptogens and vitamins aimed to help consumers increase clarity and concentration, boost memory and cognition and support overall brain health. The sponsorship presence brings the energy drink to the forefront of the exciting sport of NASCAR and the roaring, one-of-a-kind experience that races bring. Natalie’s Chevrolet Camaro racecar, number 23, will sport NERD Focus™ graphics and she will be wearing a branded fire suit in the driver’s seat. The 22-year-old Wisconsin native is already well on her way towards becoming one of the top young drivers in the NASCAR scene.

“We are so excited to see Natalie NERD-ed out for a big race out in front of her home state fans,” said Howard Davner, CEO of Beverage USA, the parent company to NERD Focus™. “There’s always something special about a homecoming and we’re thrilled to be along for the ride with her!”

For more information on NERD Focus™ or to purchase, visit: www.nerdfocus.com. For inquiries on sales and distribution, please email: [email protected]

About NERD™:

In 2006, a student at the University of Texas at San Antonio on the path to med school witnessed his colleagues rely on highly caffeinated energy drinks with potentially dangerous ingredients to increase mental stamina and focus. With the help of his professors, they created a “Think Drink” and within weeks, had students lining up outside of his campus apartment to purchase his new drink – NERD Focus™. NERD™ became established and began selling on college campuses in Texas directly to students, building a grassroots network of distributors and fans. After creating a very loyal following at Texas universities and local retailers, Nerd™ was acquired by Beverage USA to invest into scaling the beverage brand nationwide. For more information on NERD Focus™, visit: nerdfocus.com.

About Natalie Decker:

Victories and a strong fan base have been a part of Natalie Decker’s life and career since she first got behind the wheel of a go-kart. She began racing in 4-cylinder modified stock cars as a 12-year-old and in 2011, she moved up to the Super Stock class and won the 2012 class championship. Decker began racing in the ARCA Midwest Tour and was the first female to be awarded 2013 Rookie of the Year. She was added to the Rev Racing team in 2015 and joined the NASCAR Drive for Diversity program. At age 18, Decker partnered with N29 Capital Partners, LLC who brought her up the ranks to ARCA, where she took Pole Position during her first race at Daytona International Speedway. In 2019 and 2020, Decker ran a partial NASCAR Truck Series Schedule and made her mark in history as the highest female finish. She also has been running in the Trans Am Series for Ave Motorsports and currently, Natalie races part-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with Our Motorsports and is honored to partner with Nerd Focus™.