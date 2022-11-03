HOUSTON, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Beyond Finance , one of the nation’s leading debt resolution companies, has partnered with Nathan Astle, CFT™ to work as a client consultant, so we celebrate his work in the field of financial therapy. Recently, Astle was presented with the Financial Therapy Association ’s (FTA) “Outstanding Practitioner Award.”

Astle, a Certified Financial Therapist, partners with Beyond as a Client Consultant and is one of the founding members of Beyond Finance’s client group counseling session initiative. The program was established for clients working through the organization’s debt resolution service. In addition to frequent group counseling sessions, Astle guides Beyond Finance clients to a stronger relationship with their money without the associated stress.

“Beyond Finance is doing something unique for people who need debt resolution services, many of whom get overlooked by the financial industry for loan consolidation and other services,” said Astle. “I’m thankful to be part of this team and honored the FTA recognizes the work I have been privileged to provide to many clients across the U.S.”

In addition to his work with Beyond Finance, Nathan Astle, also a licensed marriage and family therapist, is the founder of Relational Money, LLC , based in Kansas City, MO, with clients nationwide, as well as his focus on financial trauma has been featured in national outlets, such as CNBC, Money Geek and USA Today.

“When we decided to offer financial therapy to our clients free of charge, we knew we had to find the premier counselors in this challenging field,” said Beyond Finance Chief Operating Officer Lou Antonelli . “Securing Nathan Astle was not only a terrific moment for us but a proud one because we knew someone of his professionalism would help lead Beyond Finance into uncharted territory for the debt resolution industry.”

One of two leading experts in financial therapy consulting for the national debt resolution company, Astle is responsible for the growth, management, and success of the Beyond Financial Client Group Counseling Sessions.

“Watching what we do for hard-working people who trust Beyond Finance with their financial futures and seeing what they can do with some support is incredibly rewarding,” said Astle. “I can’t wait to see where we go from here.”

Beyond Finance, LLC, based in Houston, is one of the largest, most successful, and influential debt resolution organizations. By standing alongside clients wherever they are in their debt journey, Beyond Finance uses personalized debt resolution programs and proprietary technology to give them the clarity, confidence, and tools they need to move beyond debt. Since 2017, they have resolved more than $1 billion in client debt.

