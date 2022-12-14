Award Highlights Leader’s Common-Sense Approach to Optimizing Mortgage Lending and Servicing Operations

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nathan Bossers, President, Boston National Title Agency LLC, an Incenter company, has been named a 2022 HW Tech Trendsetter by HousingWire, a major news and information source for the housing industry.

According to HousingWire, this recognition is reserved for those “who have been essential in bringing innovative tech solutions to market for housing industry clients.”

In addition to heading Boston National, one of the nation’s premier independent title and settlement companies, Mr. Bossers is a division leader at Incenter—a family of 11 companies focused on helping mortgage lenders optimize operations and improve performance.

HousingWire calls out his “focus on improving the entire lending cycle”. This year, for instance, he spearheaded the reengineering of home equity lending, including title, appraisals, closing and post-closing processes.

“Bossers is the authority on common-sense innovation—ideating technological solutions that fill a need, are fairly easy to implement and will be accepted by lenders and borrowers alike,” the publication notes.

“Nathan is a team player who is generous with his time and insights, and sees opportunities that others don’t. We are very pleased that HousingWire is honoring his substantial industry impact,” said Bruno Pasceri, President, Incenter.

Mr. Bossers’ Tech Trendsetters profile is posted here.

About Boston National Title Agency LLC

Boston National Title Agency is one of the nation’s leading title insurance and settlement services providers. Founded in 2006 and based in Charlotte, N.C., Boston National provides a comprehensive suite of commercial and residential title and settlement services through direct sales and its wholly-owned, full-service subsidiaries in New York, California, Texas, and Colorado. See bostonnationaltitle.com/.

About Incenter LLC

Incenter ideates and deploys innovative services, solutions and technologies for optimizing business performance in the mortgage, real estate and specialty finance industries. Headquartered in Fort Washington, Pa., Incenter is a family of 11 complementary companies specializing in title and settlement, appraisal management, MSR valuation and trading, end-to-end default title lifecycle management, and more. See www.incenterms.com.

Contact Dawn Ringel

267-620-8401 or dawn.ringel@incenterms.com