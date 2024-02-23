Nathan Wade appears to have made far more visits to the neighborhood of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis than previously admitted in court.

A Friday filing from the attorney of former President Trump claims to show at least 35 visits by Wade to the Hapeville neighborhood before he was hired.

Wade testified last week that he did not visit Willis’s condo more than 10 times before being hired in Nov. 2021. Willis and Wade maintain that their relationship began in

