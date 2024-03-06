An attorney for a co-defendant in the sweeping case against former president Donald Trump testified in a Georgia state senate hearing Wednesday that special prosecutor Nathan Wade’s cell phone data shows 1 a.m. trips to Fani Willis’ home prior to his hiring.

Willis last year indicted Trump and 18 co-defendants, including Michael Roman, a GOP political operative, who first filed motions alleging that Willis was having an “improper” affair with special counsel Nat

