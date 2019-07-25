Breaking News
Home / Top News / National American University Holdings, Inc. Announces Board Member Resignation, James A. Rowan to Remain a Financial Advisor to the Company

National American University Holdings, Inc. Announces Board Member Resignation, James A. Rowan to Remain a Financial Advisor to the Company

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

RAPID CITY, South Dakota, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — National American University Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCQB: NAUH), which through its wholly owned subsidiary operates National American University (“NAU” or the “University”), a regionally accredited, proprietary, institution of higher learning, today announced that Mr. James A. Rowan has tendered his resignation as an independent director, effective immediately, but will continue to serve as an outside financial advisor to the Company. With Mr. Rowan’s departure, the Company’s Board of Directors is now at eight members.

Dr. Ronald L. Shape, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated, “On behalf of everyone at NAU, we would like to thank Jim for his many contributions over the past five years as a Board member. We are grateful for Jim’s continued support as a financial advisor, a role that he has taken on at the Company for over 20 years now.”

About National American University Holdings, Inc.

National American University Holdings, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, operates National American University, a regionally accredited, proprietary, institution of higher learning offering associate, bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degree programs in technical and professional disciplines. Accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, NAU has been providing technical and professional career education since 1941. NAU opened its first campus in Rapid City, South Dakota, and in 1998, NAU began offering online courses. Today, NAU offers degree programs online and in hybrid formats, which provide students increased flexibility to take courses at times and places convenient to their busy lifestyles.

Contact Information:
National American University Holdings, Inc.    
Dr. Ronald Shape          
605-721-5220    
[email protected]     
     
Investor Relations Counsel    
The Equity Group Inc.    
Carolyne Y. Sohn    Adam Prior
415-568-2255    212-836-9606
[email protected]    [email protected] 

                                       

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.