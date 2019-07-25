National American University Holdings, Inc. Announces Board Member Resignation, James A. Rowan to Remain a Financial Advisor to the Company

RAPID CITY, South Dakota, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — National American University Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCQB: NAUH), which through its wholly owned subsidiary operates National American University (“NAU” or the “University”), a regionally accredited, proprietary, institution of higher learning, today announced that Mr. James A. Rowan has tendered his resignation as an independent director, effective immediately, but will continue to serve as an outside financial advisor to the Company. With Mr. Rowan’s departure, the Company’s Board of Directors is now at eight members.

Dr. Ronald L. Shape, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated, “On behalf of everyone at NAU, we would like to thank Jim for his many contributions over the past five years as a Board member. We are grateful for Jim’s continued support as a financial advisor, a role that he has taken on at the Company for over 20 years now.”

About National American University Holdings, Inc.

National American University Holdings, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, operates National American University, a regionally accredited, proprietary, institution of higher learning offering associate, bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degree programs in technical and professional disciplines. Accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, NAU has been providing technical and professional career education since 1941. NAU opened its first campus in Rapid City, South Dakota, and in 1998, NAU began offering online courses. Today, NAU offers degree programs online and in hybrid formats, which provide students increased flexibility to take courses at times and places convenient to their busy lifestyles.