Breaking News
Home / Top News / National American University Holdings, Inc. Announces Changes to Board of Directors

National American University Holdings, Inc. Announces Changes to Board of Directors

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

RAPID CITY, S.D., Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — National American University Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCQB: NAUH), which through its wholly owned subsidiary operates National American University (“NAU” or the “University”), a regionally accredited, proprietary, institution of higher learning, today announced that the following Directors were re-elected to serve for another year by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders:

  • Dr. Edward Buckingham (Chairman)
  • Dr. Michael Hillyard
  • Mr. Richard Halbert.

In addition, the following individuals did not stand for re-election:

  • Mr. Bob Buckingham (recognized as an “honorary member”)
  • Dr. Therese Crane
  • Mr. Jeff Berzina
  • Dr. Thomas Saban
  • Dr. Ronald L. Shape (remains as President and Chief Executive Officer).

Following this re-election, the Company’s Board of Directors currently stands at 3 Members.

Dr. Ronald L. Shape, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated, “I am very pleased to have Dr. Buckingham, Dr. Hillyard, and Mr. Halbert re-elected to our Board of Directors. The three bring a wealth of knowledge gained from years of experience in the education market, and will continue to lead our Company. In addition, we want to thank all of our prior Directors for their contribution during their time on our Board, as their knowledge and contributions to National American University was essential throughout our development.”

About National American University Holdings, Inc.

National American University Holdings, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, operates National American University, a regionally accredited, proprietary, institution of higher learning offering associate, bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degree programs in technical and professional disciplines. Accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, NAU has been providing technical and professional career education since 1941. NAU opened its first campus in Rapid City, South Dakota, and in 1998, NAU began offering online courses. Today, NAU offers degree programs online and in hybrid formats, which provide students increased flexibility to take courses at times and places convenient to their busy lifestyles.

Contact Information:  
National American University Holdings, Inc.  
Dr. Ronald Shape  
605-721-5220  
[email protected]  
   
Investor Relations Counsel  
The Equity Group Inc.  
Carolyne Y. Sohn Adam Prior
415-568-2255 212-836-9606
[email protected] [email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.