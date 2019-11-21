National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics Recognizes CVS Health’s Eileen Howard Boone as the NAFC 2019 Safety Net Health Care Champion Awardee

Nicole Lamoureux, NAFC President and Chief Executive Officer presents Eileen Howard Boone, Senior Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility and Philanthropy for CVS Health and President of the CVS Health Foundation with the NAFC 2019 Safety Net Health Care Champion Award.

Alexandria, VA, Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The National Association of Free & Charitable Clinics (NAFC) is proud to announce that Eileen Howard Boone, Senior Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility and Philanthropy for CVS Health and President of the CVS Health Foundation, has been presented with the NAFC 2019 Safety Net Health Care Champion Award.

This annual award highlights the important work being done across the country to provide affordable, accessible health care to the medically underserved. It honors an individual who through their actions has made an extraordinary impact on the organization, the Free and Charitable Clinic and Charitable Pharmacy community, and most importantly their patients.

“Under Eileen Howard Boone’s leadership, our member organizations have grown in their ability to support their communities and their patients” NAFC President and Chief Executive Officer Nicole Lamoureux said. “Her personal commitment to the medically underserved in our country is evident; she is a thought leader when it comes to philanthropy, enhancing partnerships and expanding health care access to the medically underserved in the country.”

Since launching the partnership with the NAFC, the CVS Health Foundation in conjunction with CVS Health has provided close to $8 Million in funding to Free and Charitable Clinics, Charitable Pharmacies and State Associations in 45 states across the country. This support has allowed the NAFC’s organizational members to provide care to over tens of thousands of additional people, added thousands of hours of operations and helped save over 12 million dollars in avoided emergency room costs.

For more information on the NAFC partnership with CVS Health and the CVS Health Foundation, visit: https://www.nafcclinics.org/CVSHealthFoundation.

###

About the National Association of Free & Charitable Clinics

The National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics (NAFC) is the only nonprofit 501c(3) organization whose mission is solely focused on the issues and needs of the medically underserved throughout the nation and the more than 1,400 Free and Charitable Clinics that serve them. The NAFC has earned the Platinum Seal of Transparency from GuideStar. Founded in 2001 and headquartered near Washington, D.C., the NAFC is working to ensure that the medically underserved have access to affordable quality health care and strives to be a national voice promoting quality health care for all. For more information about the NAFC, please visit www.nafcclinics.org. Follow the NAFC on Twitter at @NAFClinics and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/NAFCClinics.

Attachment

DSC02746-124

CONTACT: Kerry Thompson National Association of Free & Charitable Clinics 7036477427 [email protected]