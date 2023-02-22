New Board Members Dr. Donney John, Nadine Singh, and Amanda Missey

Alexandria, VA, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics (NAFC) welcomes new officers and three new members to their 2023 Board of Directors.

Maureen Tomoschuk, President & CEO of Community Volunteers in Medicine in Pennsylvania, has been elected to serve as Chair of the NAFC board. Tomoschuk previously served as Vice Chair of the board during 2021-2022. Also returning as an officer is Vice Chair, Isi Ikharebha Green, MPH, President of Physicians Care Connection in Ohio, who previously held the position of secretary. Joining them as 2023 NAFC officers are Treasurer Avonte Jackson, Clinic Director at Grace Clinic in Washington, and Secretary Gisela Bretones, Clinic Administrator at Miami Rescue Mission Clinic in Florida.

“I’m honored to serve as Chair of the Board of Directors for the NAFC and to continue to support the 1,400+ free and charitable clinics and pharmacies represented,” said Maureen Tomoschuk, NAFC Board Chair. “The NAFC plays a critical role in the health care safety net, and I look forward to working with their members and staff to advocate for the essential work of these clinics and pharmacies and for their patients across the country.”

NAFC also welcomes three new members to the Board of Directors: Dr. Donney John, Amanda Missey, and Nadine Singh, ARNP.

Dr. Donney John is the Executive Director of NOVA ScriptsCentral, a nonprofit pharmacy that provides life-saving medication and education to uninsured patients in the Northern Virginia area. He brings his considerable expertise in precision medicine, patient engagement, population health management, and health disparities to this role.

Amanda Missey is President and CEO at Bergen Volunteer Medical Initiative in Hackensack, New Jersey. Her more than 30 years of program development, fundraising, and administrative experience in the nonprofit sector will prove her an invaluable member of the board.

Nadine “Deanie” Singh, ARNP, is Executive Director at Premier Mobile Helth Services in Fort Myers, Florida, a mobile health unit that provides quality healthcare services to the uninsured and underserved individuals in Lee and surrounding communities. Singh will lend her expertise following 18 years of nursing experience in various health practices, including health promotion, disease prevention and managing acute and chronic disorders and diseases, to this board position.

At the NAFC 2022 Charitable Healthcare Symposium, the Board of Directors reviewed and updated the mission and vision of the organization to the following:

NAFC Mission: Building healthy communities for all through quality, equitable, accessible healthcare.

NAFC Vision: A just society that ensures a healthy life and well-being for all.

The NAFC looks forward to working with the new and current Board members and officers to continue to live out the refreshed mission and vision of the organization and equip all people with access to the high-quality care they deserve.

###

About the National Association of Free & Charitable Clinics

The National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics (NAFC) is the only nonprofit 501c(3) organization whose mission is solely focused on the issues and needs of the uninsured and underinsured throughout the nation and the more than 1,400 Free and Charitable Clinics and Pharmacies that serve them. The NAFC has earned the Platinum Seal of Transparency from GuideStar and a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator. Founded in 2001 and headquartered near Washington, D.C., the NAFC is working towards healthy communities for all through quality, equitable, accessible healthcare. For more information about the NAFC, please visit www.nafcclinics.org.

Attachment

New Board Members

CONTACT: Kerry Thompson National Association of Free & Charitable Clinics 7036477427 kerry@nafcclinics.org