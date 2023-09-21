The National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP) welcomes five new board members and announces Industry Award, Poster, and Scholarship winners at its record-breaking 2023 Annual Meeting & Expo in Grapevine, TX.

Washington, D.C., Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — This week NASP Immediate Past Board Chairman, Kyle Skiermont, PharmD, announced the following:

Scott Guisinger, Vice President Pharmacy (Northeast Shared Services) has been elected as the NASP Board Chairman for a two-year term.

The following specialty pharmacy and health care veterans have been elected to the NASP Board of Directors:

PJ Agarwal, Senior Director, Pharmacy Development, Pfizer, Inc

Binny John, President, keycentrix LLC

Jennifer Noonan, Senior Director, Clinical Programs and Compliance, Accessia Health

Micaila Ruiz, Franchise Business Leader, Optum Specialty Pharmacy

Karen Silverblatt, Vice President, Business Development, Inovalon

The following Directors have been re-elected for an additional three-year term: Alexandra Broadus, PharmD (Walgreen Co.); Keith Cook, RPh (CPS Solutions, LLC); Benito Fernandez, MBA (ONCO360); Joe Morse (Outcome Rx); Luis Rodriguez (Technologist), Tim Ward, Esq, (Hercules Pharmaceuticals); and Kristen Williams, PharmD (Hy-Vee, Inc./ Amber Specialty Pharmacy).

Skiermont noted that the composition of the NASP board is a great reminder of the rich diversity that defines the organization. He also thanked the board members who are concluding their terms for their long-standing service to NASP. “On behalf of NASP, we extend our gratitude and appreciation to Lou Dallago and Mike Einodshofer for their support and leadership during their tenure as NASP board members. Their unwavering dedication shaped the future of not only NASP but also the specialty pharmacy industry,” said Mr. Skiermont.

In addition to celebrating new board members, a total of eight industry award winners, four poster award winners, and three scholarship recipients were announced. The peer-nominated and reviewed awards go to the individuals and organizations that have helped to advance patient care and the practice of specialty pharmacy, as well as upheld the values of NASP over the past year.

NASP congratulated the winners of the Specialty Pharmacy of the Year Award, Froedtert Health Specialty Pharmacy; Distinguished Service Award, Julie Zatizabal (Amber Specialty Pharmacy); Specialty Pharmacy Service Excellence Award, Stephanie Dashner (Amber Specialty Pharmacy); Strategic Channel Partner of the Year Award, PAN Foundation; Pharmacy Technician of the Year, Sandy Floyd (University of Mississippi Medical Center Specialty Pharmacy); and Pharmacist of the Year, Megan Rees (CPS Solutions); Caregiver of the Year, Tracy Dixon-Salazar (Lennon-Gastaut Syndrome Foundation); and Manufacturer of the Year, Pfizer.

“These awards are important to us because it truly takes a village to take care of specialty patients. Our NASP membership is diverse and though not everyone directly interacts with and cares for patients, they all play a significant role in patient care. There are so many people and organizations that consistently go above and beyond to serve this industry and our patients,” said Sheila M. Arquette, RPh, President & CEO, NASP.

This year, 81 abstracts were accepted for poster presentations. Authors participated in an interactive forum with attendees to further expound on their research and results. Poster judges and conference attendees selected four winning posters. The research detailed in the posters demonstrates the value of complex clinical literature and showcases work that specialty pharmacies perform on a day-to-day basis.

The winners are:

Specialty Pharmacy Outcomes & Practice-Based Research: Casey Fitzpatrick, PharmD, BCPS, CPS Solutions, for “Maximizing Cost Savings: The Impact of Specialty Pharmacist Interventions at a Community Oncology Center.”

Specialty Pharmacy Products, Services, or Programs: Lillian Piz, M.S., Shields Health Solutions – Berkshire Health Systems, for “Impact of Integrating a Pharmacy Liaison Managed Care Model within a Diabetes Population.”

Digital Engagement/Technology in Specialty Pharmacy Services: Kelly Mathews, PharmD, CSP, Optum Specialty Pharmacy, for “Oral Oncology Adverse Event Reporting via Text Messaging Integrative Collaboration Between Specialty Pharmacy and Oncology Provider Clinic.”

Attendee Choice: Samantha Manson, PharmD, MBA, WVU Medicine – Allied Health Solutions Specialty Pharmacy, for “Impact of Pharmacist Intervention on the Collection of Sustained Virologic Response Tests in Patients Treated for Hepatitis C at a Health-System Specialty Pharmacy.”

NASP also awarded three Ron Bookman Memorial scholarships to deserving students. The scholarships, in the amount of $2,500 each, are awarded for academic achievement, a commitment to serving others, a strong work ethic, and leadership qualities. The NASP scholarship winners are:

Izzabella Christian, University of Mississippi School of Pharmacy;

Debora Fuentes, Long Island University, Pharmacy; and

Hosam Mohamed, University of Mississippi School of Pharmacy.

These individuals represent the best and the brightest in the specialty pharmacy industry, and their announcements were met with applause at the NASP 2023 Annual Meeting & Expo, September 18 – 21 at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center in Grapevine, TX. Consistent with the overall growth of the specialty pharmacy industry, NASP is now more than 185 corporate members and more than 3,100 individual members strong. The new board members, Industry Award winners, Poster award winners, and Scholarship Award winners were all recognized during the meeting to a record audience of more than 1,600 attendees.

