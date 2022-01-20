National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Record Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Breaking News
DENVER, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NBHC) reported:

                               
    For the quarter   For the year
    4Q21   3Q21   4Q20   2021   2020
Net income ($000’s)   $ 22,769     $ 19,825     $ 27,169     $ 93,606     $ 88,591  
Earnings per share – diluted   $ 0.74     $ 0.64     $ 0.87     $ 3.01     $ 2.85  
Return on average tangible assets(1)     1.30 %     1.14 %     1.67 %     1.37 %     1.44 %
Return on average tangible common equity(1)     12.37 %     10.65 %     15.55 %     12.87 %     13.27 %

                                                      

(1 )   Quarterly ratios are annualized. See non-GAAP reconciliations below.
       

In announcing these results, Chief Executive Officer Tim Laney shared, “We finished the year with strong momentum delivering fourth quarter earnings of $0.74 per diluted share and record full year earnings of $3.01 per diluted share. For the second consecutive quarter, our team delivered record loan originations. We delivered annualized loan growth of 13.4% in the fourth quarter, excluding PPP loans. Our credit metrics remain solid with just three basis points of net charge-offs for the year and a record low non-performing loans ratio of 0.24%. We have carried our momentum into the new year, and we are well positioned to execute on our growth strategies with ample liquidity and a strong capital position.”

Mr. Laney added, “We will continue to focus on growing our core business while also innovating and building the partnerships that will help us deliver a comprehensive digital financial ecosystem for our clients. By reducing costs and providing real-time information for our small and medium sized businesses, we have an opportunity to reduce their stress and save them precious time that they can devote to executing their business strategies.”

Fourth Quarter 2021 Results
(All comparisons refer to the third quarter of 2021, except as noted)

Net income totaled $22.8 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, an increase of $2.9 million or 14.8% over the third quarter. The return on average tangible assets increased sixteen basis points to 1.30%, and the return on average tangible common equity increased 172 basis points to 12.37%.

Net Interest Income
Fully taxable equivalent net interest income totaled $50.8 million during the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of $1.9 million. Excluding Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loan fee income of $1.8 million, which was $0.7 million lower than last quarter, net interest income increased $2.6 million or 22.5% annualized. The fully taxable equivalent net interest margin widened 10 basis points to 3.03% driven by excess cash liquidity being deployed into higher yielding originated loans. The yield on earnings assets increased nine basis points, with the cost of deposits decreasing three basis points to a record low 0.18%.

Loans
Total loans ended the quarter at $4.5 billion, an increase of $91.6 million over the prior quarter. Excluding PPP loans, total loans increased $146.7 million or 13.4% annualized, led by commercial loan growth of $150.2 million or 19.9% annualized. For the second consecutive quarter, we generated record quarterly loan originations totaling $475.4 million, led by commercial loan originations of $370.9 million.

Asset Quality and Provision for Loan Losses
The Company recorded $0.1 million of provision expense, compared to zero loan loss provision last quarter. The quarter’s provision was driven by loan growth partially offset by strong asset quality and an improved outlook in the CECL model’s underlying economic forecast. Annualized net charge-offs totaled 0.02% consistent with the prior quarter. Non-performing loans (comprised of non-accrual loans and non-accrual TDRs) improved five basis points to a record low 0.24% of total loans, and non-performing assets remained consistent at 0.39% of total loans and OREO. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans totaled 1.10%, compared to 1.11% at September 30, 2021.

Deposits
Average total deposits increased $28.4 million or 1.8% annualized, to $6.2 billion for the fourth quarter 2021. Average transaction deposits (defined as total deposits less time deposits) increased $80.6 million or 6.1% annualized. The mix of transaction deposits to total deposits improved 90 basis points to 86.6% at December 31, 2021. The loan to deposit ratio increased 39 basis points to 72.5%.

Non-Interest Income
Non-interest income totaled $23.2 million, a decrease of $5.3 million largely driven by lower mortgage banking income. Included in other non-interest income were $2.0 million of unrealized gains from equity method investments. Included in the quarter was $1.1 million of banking center consolidation-related income, compared to $1.2 million in the prior quarter.

Non-Interest Expense
Non-interest expense totaled $44.5 million, a decrease of $6.8 million from the prior quarter. Salaries and benefits decreased $2.6 million largely due to lower mortgage-related compensation. Included in the prior quarter were $2.4 million of transaction-related expenses for the strategic investment in Finstro Global Holdings Inc. and Figure Technologies. The fully taxable equivalent efficiency ratio improved to 59.7% at December 31, 2021, compared to 65.9% at September 30, 2021.

Income tax expense totaled $5.3 million during the fourth quarter, compared to $5.0 million. Included in income tax expense was $0.2 million of benefit from stock compensation activity during the fourth quarter. Adjusting for stock compensation activity, the effective tax rate was 19.8%, compared to 20.0% in the prior quarter. The lower rate compared to the statutory rate reflects the continued success of our tax strategies and tax-exempt income.

Capital
Capital ratios continue to be strong and in excess of federal bank regulatory agency “well capitalized” thresholds. The Tier 1 leverage ratios at December 31, 2021 for the consolidated company and NBH Bank were 10.39% and 9.09%, respectively. Shareholders’ equity totaled $840.1 million at December 31, 2021, decreasing $4.6 million primarily due to higher accumulated other comprehensive loss.

Common book value per share increased $0.15 to $28.04 at December 31, 2021. Tangible common book value per share increased $0.13 to $24.33 at December 31, 2021 driven by the quarter’s earnings, net of dividends paid and share repurchases. Excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss, the tangible book value per share increased $0.32 to $24.56 at December 31, 2021.

Recent Events
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused disruption and is likely to continue to present challenges to our business. We continue to remain committed to ensuring our associates, clients and communities are receiving the support they need through our banking centers and our digital banking platform. Our teams have been working diligently to support our clients who are experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19 through participation in the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program, including assistance with PPP loan forgiveness applications, and loan modifications, as needed. While access to vaccines in the United States has increased, the efficacy of those vaccines, the impact of emerging targeted vaccine mandates and new variants of the virus, and the length of time that the government-mandated measures must remain in place or potentially be reinstituted to address COVID-19 are unknown. The pandemic has had a negative impact to the U.S. labor market, consumer spending and business operations, and it is not clear how long new outbreaks of COVID-19 cases will have a continued impact.

Year-Over-Year Review
(All comparisons refer to the full year 2020, except as noted)

Net income totaled a record $93.6 million, or $3.01 per diluted share, an increase of $5.0 million or 5.7% over the prior year. The return on average tangible assets was 1.37% compared to 1.44% in the prior year, and the return on average tangible common equity was 12.87%, compared to 13.27%.

Fully taxable equivalent net interest income totaled $192.3 million, decreasing $5.7 million or 2.9%, as a result of interest rate actions taken by the Federal Reserve during 2020. Average earning assets increased $725.4 million, or 12.5%, primarily driven by increases in average interest bearing cash balances of $544.9 million and average investment securities of $404.3 million. The fully taxable equivalent net interest margin narrowed 47 basis points to 2.95% due to lower earning asset yields. The yield on earning assets decreased 69 basis points, driven by the remix of assets into lower-yielding cash balances. The cost of deposits decreased 22 basis points to 0.23%.

Loans outstanding totaled $4.5 billion, increasing $159.7 million or 3.7%. Excluding PPP loans, total loans increased $314.1 million or 7.5%, led by commercial loan growth of $272.8 million, or 9.5%. New loan originations over the trailing 12 months totaled a record $1.5 billion, led by commercial loan originations of $1.1 billion including PPP loan originations of $121.1 million.

The Company recorded $9.3 million of net provision release during 2021, compared to $17.6 million of provision expense in the prior year. The provision release was driven by strong asset quality and an improved outlook in the CECL model’s underlying economic forecast. Net charge-offs totaled 0.03% of total loans, compared to 0.06% of total loans in the prior year. Non-performing loans to total loans improved 23 basis points to 0.24%, compared to 0.47% at December 31, 2020. The allowance for credit losses totaled 1.10% of total loans, compared to 1.37% at December 31, 2020.

Average total deposits increased $775.2 million or 14.7%, to $6.0 billion during 2021. Average non-interest bearing demand deposits increased $857.2 million or 57.2%, and average transaction deposits increased $898.5 million, or 21.2%. The mix of transaction deposits to total deposits increased by 400 basis points to 86.6%, and the mix of non-interest bearing demand deposits to total deposits improved 305 basis points to 40.2% at December 31, 2021.

Non-interest income totaled $110.4 million, a decrease of $29.9 million or 21.3%, driven by $39.0 million lower mortgage banking income due to slower refinance activity in 2021 and competition driving tighter gain on sale margins. Bank card fees increased $2.2 million. Other non-interest income increased $2.9 million due to unrealized gains from equity method investments. Included in 2021 was $4.6 million of banking center consolidation-related income, compared to $0.3 million in 2020.

Non-interest expense totaled $191.8 million, a decrease of $14.3 million or 7.0%, driven by lower mortgage-related compensation as well as the Company’s strategic efforts to improve operating efficiency. Included in 2021 were $2.5 million of transaction-related professional fees for the previously announced investments in our digital financial ecosystem. Salaries and benefits decreased $13.7 million primarily due to lower mortgage banking related compensation. Occupancy and equipment decreased $2.2 million largely due to efficiencies gained from banking center consolidations. Problem asset workout expense decreased $1.1 million, and gain on sale of OREO increased $0.4 million.

Income tax expense totaled $21.4 million, an increase of $0.6 million, driven by 2021’s higher pre-tax income. Included in income tax expense was $0.6 million of tax benefit and $0.1 million of tax expense from stock compensation activity during 2021 and 2020, respectively. Adjusting for stock compensation activity, the effective tax rate for 2021 was 19.1%, compared to 19.0% for 2020.

Conference Call
Management will host a conference call to review the results at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, January 21, 2022. Interested parties may listen to this call by dialing (800) 289-0720/+44 (0)330 336 9601 (United Kingdom) using the confirmation code of 2454367 and asking for the NBHC Q4 2021 Earnings Call. A telephonic replay of the call will be available beginning approximately four hours after the call’s completion through January 26, 2022, by dialing (888) 203-1112 using the confirmation code of 2454367. The earnings release and an on-line replay of the call will also be available on the Company’s website at www.nationalbankholdings.com by visiting the investor relations area.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Certain of the financial measures and ratios we present, including “tangible assets,” “return on average tangible assets,” “tangible common equity,” “return on average tangible common equity,” “tangible common book value per share,” “tangible common book value, excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax,” “tangible common book value per share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax,” “tangible common equity to tangible assets,” and “fully taxable equivalent” metrics, are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with, U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). We refer to these financial measures and ratios as “non-GAAP financial measures.” We consider the use of select non-GAAP financial measures and ratios to be useful for financial and operational decision making and useful in evaluating period-to-period comparisons. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain expenditures or assets that we believe are not indicative of our primary business operating results or by presenting certain metrics on a fully taxable equivalent basis. We believe that management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, analyzing and comparing past, present and future periods.

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and you should not rely on non-GAAP financial measures alone as measures of our performance. The non-GAAP financial measures we present may differ from non-GAAP financial measures used by our peers or other companies. We compensate for these limitations by providing the equivalent GAAP measures whenever we present the non-GAAP financial measures and by including a reconciliation of the impact of the components adjusted for in the non-GAAP financial measure so that both measures and the individual components may be considered when analyzing our performance.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of the financial statement tables.

About National Bank Holdings Corporation
National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company created to build a leading community bank franchise delivering high quality client service and committed to stakeholder results. Through its bank subsidiary, NBH Bank, National Bank Holdings Corporation operates a network of 81 banking centers, serving individual consumers, small, medium and large businesses, and government and non-profit entities. Its banking centers are located in its core footprint of Colorado, the greater Kansas City region, Texas, Utah and New Mexico. Its comprehensive residential mortgage banking group primarily serves the bank’s core footprint. NBH Bank operates under the following brand names: Community Banks of Colorado and Community Banks Mortgage, a division of NBH Bank, in Colorado, Bank Midwest and Bank Midwest Mortgage in Kansas and Missouri, and Hillcrest Bank and Hillcrest Bank Mortgage in Texas, Utah and New Mexico. Additional information about National Bank Holdings Corporation can be found at www.nationalbankholdings.com. 

For more information visit: cobnks.com, bankmw.com, hillcrestbank.com or nbhbank.com. Or, follow us on any of our social media sites:
Community Banks of Colorado: facebook.com/cobnks, twitter.com/cobnks, instagram.com/cobnks;
Bank Midwest: facebook.com/bankmw, twitter.com/bank_mw, instagram.com/bankmw;
Hillcrest Bank: facebook.com/hillcrestbank, twitter.com/hillcrest_bank;
NBH Bank: twitter.com/nbhbank;
or connect with any of our brands on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may,” “predict,” “seek,” “potential,” “will,” “estimate,” “target,” “plan,” “project,” “continuing,” “ongoing,” “expect,” “intend” or similar expressions that relate to the Company’s strategy, plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements involve certain important risks, uncertainties and other factors, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such statements. Such factors include, without limitation, the “Risk Factors” referenced in our most recent Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), other risks and uncertainties listed from time to time in our reports and documents filed with the SEC, and the following factors: ability to execute our business strategy; business and economic conditions; effects of any potential government shutdowns; economic, market, operational, liquidity, credit and interest rate risks associated with the Company’s business; effects of any changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws; changes imposed by regulatory agencies to increase capital standards; effects of inflation, as well as, interest rate, securities market and monetary supply fluctuations; changes in the economy or supply-demand imbalances affecting local real estate values; changes in consumer spending, borrowings and savings habits; with respect to our mortgage business, the inability to negotiate fees with investors for the purchase of our loans or our obligation to indemnify purchasers or repurchase related loans; the Company’s ability to identify potential candidates for, consummate, integrate and realize operating efficiencies from, acquisitions, consolidations and other expansion opportunities; the Company’s ability to realize anticipated benefits from enhancements or updates to its core operating systems from time to time without significant change in client service or risk to the Company’s control environment; the Company’s dependence on information technology and telecommunications systems of third party service providers and the risk of systems failures, interruptions or breaches of security; the Company’s ability to achieve organic loan and deposit growth and the composition of such growth; changes in sources and uses of funds; increased competition in the financial services industry; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices; the share price of the Company’s stock; the Company’s ability to realize deferred tax assets or the need for a valuation allowance; continued consolidation in the financial services industry; ability to maintain or increase market share and control expenses; costs and effects of changes in laws and regulations and of other legal and regulatory developments; technological changes; the timely development and acceptance of new products and services; the Company’s continued ability to attract, hire and maintain qualified personnel; ability to implement and/or improve operational management and other internal risk controls and processes and reporting system and procedures; regulatory limitations on dividends from the Company’s bank subsidiary; changes in estimates of future credit reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements; widespread natural and other disasters, pandemics, dislocations, political instability, acts of war or terrorist activities, cyberattacks or international hostilities; adverse effects due to the novel Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) on the Company and its clients, counterparties, employees, and third-party service providers, and the adverse impacts on our business, financial position, results of operations, and prospects; impact of reputational risk; and success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items. The Company can give no assurance that any goal or plan or expectation set forth in forward-looking statements can be achieved and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not intend, and assumes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.

Contact:
Analysts/Institutional Investors: Aldis Birkans, Chief Financial Officer, (720) 554-6640, ir@nationalbankholdings.com
Media: Jody Soper, Chief Marketing Officer, (303) 784-5925, Jody.Soper@nbhbank.com

NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION
FINANCIAL SUMMARY
Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

                             
  For the three months ended   For the years ended
  December 31,       September 30,       December 31,       December 31,       December 31, 
  2021   2021   2020   2021   2020
Total interest and dividend income $ 52,501     $ 50,801   $ 53,288     $ 200,965     $ 218,002  
Total interest expense   3,015       3,232     4,732       13,821       25,056  
Net interest income   49,486       47,569     48,556       187,144       192,946  
Taxable equivalent adjustment   1,299       1,315     1,260       5,161       5,103  
Net interest income FTE(1)   50,785       48,884     49,816       192,305       198,049  
Provision expense (release) for loan losses   132                 (9,293 )     17,630  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses FTE(1)   50,653       48,884     49,816       201,598       180,419  
Non-interest income:                            
Service charges   3,905       3,947     4,000       14,894       14,962  
Bank card fees   4,476       4,530     4,240       17,693       15,446  
Mortgage banking income   10,387       16,615     23,138       63,360       102,384  
Other non-interest income   3,388       2,266     1,493       9,752       6,823  
OREO-related income             284       35       387  
Banking center consolidation-related income   1,059       1,164     202       4,630       256  
Total non-interest income   23,215       28,522     33,357       110,364       140,258  
Non-interest expense:                            
Salaries and benefits   29,986       32,556     32,919       127,504       141,170  
Occupancy and equipment   6,133       6,469     6,619       25,283       27,473  
Professional fees   781       3,251     864       5,423       2,946  
Other non-interest expense   7,764       7,624     6,725       29,260       27,947  
Problem asset workout   212       1,119     807       2,063       3,148  
Gain on sale of OREO, net   (667 )         (13 )     (475 )     (38 )
Core deposit intangible asset amortization   296       295     296       1,183       1,183  
Banking center consolidation-related expense             208       1,589       2,348  
Total non-interest expense   44,505       51,314     48,425       191,830       206,177  
                             
Income before income taxes FTE(1)   29,363       26,092     34,748       120,132       114,500  
Taxable equivalent adjustment   1,299       1,315     1,260       5,161       5,103  
Income before income taxes   28,064       24,777     33,488       114,971       109,397  
Income tax expense   5,295       4,952     6,319       21,365       20,806  
Net income $ 22,769     $ 19,825   $ 27,169     $ 93,606     $ 88,591  
Earnings per share – basic $ 0.75     $ 0.64   $ 0.88     $ 3.04     $ 2.87  
Earnings per share – diluted   0.74       0.64     0.87       3.01       2.85  

                                                      

(1 )      Net interest income is presented on a GAAP basis and fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis, as the Company believes this non-GAAP measure is the preferred industry measurement for this item. The FTE adjustment is for the tax benefit on certain tax exempt loans using the federal tax rate of 21% for each period presented.


NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

                 
  December 31, 2021   September 30, 2021      December 31, 2020
ASSETS                
Cash and cash equivalents $ 845,695     $ 807,370     $ 605,565  
Investment securities available-for-sale   691,847       657,833       661,955  
Investment securities held-to-maturity   609,012       642,636       376,615  
Non-marketable securities   50,740       46,964       22,073  
Loans   4,513,383       4,421,760       4,353,726  
Allowance for credit losses   (49,694 )     (49,155 )     (59,777 )
Loans, net   4,463,689       4,372,605       4,293,949  
Loans held for sale   139,142       158,066       247,813  
Other real estate owned   7,005       4,325       4,730  
Premises and equipment, net   96,747       94,114       106,982  
Goodwill   115,027       115,027       115,027  
Intangible assets, net   12,322       11,621       17,928  
Other assets   182,785       190,430       207,313  
Total assets $ 7,214,011     $ 7,100,991     $ 6,659,950  
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                
Liabilities:                
Non-interest bearing demand deposits $ 2,506,265     $ 2,447,099     $ 2,111,045  
Interest bearing demand deposits   555,401       546,597       514,286  
Savings and money market   2,332,591       2,264,083       2,064,769  
Total transaction deposits   5,394,257       5,257,779       4,690,100  
Time deposits   833,916       876,841       986,132  
Total deposits   6,228,173       6,134,620       5,676,232  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   22,768       21,427       22,897  
Long-term debt   39,478              
Other liabilities   83,486       100,228       140,130  
Total liabilities   6,373,905       6,256,275       5,839,259  
Shareholders’ equity:                
Common stock   515       515       515  
Additional paid in capital   1,014,294       1,013,064       1,011,362  
Retained earnings   289,876       273,900       223,175  
Treasury stock   (457,616 )     (441,366 )     (424,127 )
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax   (6,963 )     (1,397 )     9,766  
Total shareholders’ equity   840,106       844,716       820,691  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 7,214,011     $ 7,100,991     $ 6,659,950  
SHARE DATA                
Average basic shares outstanding   30,338,265       30,800,590       30,784,896  
Average diluted shares outstanding   30,715,500       31,064,815       31,032,648  
Ending shares outstanding   29,958,764       30,288,131       30,634,291  
Common book value per share $ 28.04     $ 27.89     $ 26.79  
Tangible common book value per share(1) (non-GAAP)   24.33       24.20       23.09  
Tangible common book value per share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income(1) (non-GAAP)   24.56       24.24       22.77  
CAPITAL RATIOS                
Average equity to average assets   11.88 %     12.07 %     12.27 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1)   10.26 %     10.49 %     10.80 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio   10.39 %     10.43 %     10.70 %
Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio   14.26 %     14.57 %     14.70 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio   14.26 %     14.57 %     14.70 %
Total risk-based capital ratio   15.92 %     15.48 %     15.83 %

                                                      

(1 )      Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See non-GAAP reconciliations below.


NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Loan Portfolio
(Dollars in thousands)

Period End Loan Balances by Type

                         
          December 31, 2021       December 31, 2021
          vs. September 30, 2021       vs. December 31, 2020
  December 31, 2021   September 30, 2021   % Change   December 31, 2020   % Change
Originated:                        
Commercial:                        
Commercial and industrial $ 1,458,218   $ 1,352,481   7.8 %   $ 1,248,530   16.8 %
Municipal and non-profit   928,705     878,988   5.7 %     870,410   6.7 %
Owner-occupied commercial real estate   503,663     504,415   (0.1 )%     464,417   8.5 %
Food and agribusiness   200,412     195,766   2.4 %     205,189   (2.3 )%
PPP loans(1)   21,677     76,794   (71.8 )%     176,106   (87.7 )%
Total commercial   3,112,675     3,008,444   3.5 %     2,964,652   5.0 %
Commercial real estate non-owner occupied   611,765     605,143   1.1 %     542,642   12.7 %
Residential real estate   616,135     608,158   1.3 %     581,555   5.9 %
Consumer   17,336     17,735   (2.2 )%     18,581   (6.7 )%
Total originated   4,357,911     4,239,480   2.8 %     4,107,430   6.1 %
                         
Acquired:                        
Commercial:                        
Commercial and industrial   16,252     17,521   (7.2 )%     22,102   (26.5 )%
Municipal and non-profit   340     347   (2.0 )%     381   (10.8 )%
Owner-occupied commercial real estate   29,973     37,335   (19.7 )%     51,821   (42.2 )%
Food and agribusiness   3,177     3,653   (13.0 )%     5,108   (37.8 )%
Total commercial   49,742     58,856   (15.5 )%     79,412   (37.4 )%
Commercial real estate non-owner occupied   52,964     65,784   (19.5 )%     89,354   (40.7 )%
Residential real estate   52,521     57,344   (8.4 )%     77,105   (31.9 )%
Consumer   245     296   (17.2 )%     425   (42.4 )%
Total acquired   155,472     182,280   (14.7 )%     246,296   (36.9 )%
Total loans $ 4,513,383   $ 4,421,760   2.1 %   $ 4,353,726   3.7 %

                                                      

(1 )      PPP loan balances are net of fees and costs and include principal totaling $22,300, $79,242 and $179,531 as of December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.


Originations(1)

                             
  Fourth quarter   Third quarter   Second quarter   First quarter   Fourth quarter
  2021   2021   2021   2021     2020
Commercial:                            
Commercial and industrial $ 229,529   $ 196,289   $ 147,030   $ 23,390     $ 96,625
Municipal and non-profit   101,450     43,516     25,131     7,999       25,348
Owner occupied commercial real estate   28,914     53,445     48,225     27,093       36,085
Food and agribusiness   11,016     8,442     26,956     (10,104 )     19,191
PPP loans               121,141      
Total commercial   370,909     301,692     247,342     169,519       177,249
Commercial real estate non-owner occupied   46,128     55,392     58,532     49,195       52,018
Residential real estate   55,873     54,442     53,962     74,145       41,355
Consumer   2,524     1,810     2,267     1,353       1,858
Total $ 475,434   $ 413,336   $ 362,103   $ 294,212     $ 272,480

                                                      

(1 )      Originations are defined as closed end funded loans and net fundings under revolving lines of credit. Net fundings (paydowns) under revolving lines of credit were $138,777, $29,154, $59,520, ($26,395) and $50,982 as of the fourth, third, second and first quarters of 2021 and the fourth quarter of 2020, respectively.


NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Summary of Net Interest Margin
(Dollars in thousands)

                                                       
    For the three months ended   For the three months ended   For the three months ended
    December 31, 2021   September 30, 2021   December 31, 2020
    Average               Average      Average               Average      Average               Average
    balance   Interest   rate   balance   Interest   rate   balance   Interest   rate
Interest earning assets:                                                      
Originated loans FTE(1)(2)   $ 4,296,318     $ 43,066     3.98 %   $ 4,137,001     $ 41,865     4.01 %   $ 4,129,155     $ 43,200     4.16 %
Acquired loans     172,567       4,493     10.33 %     187,419       3,796     8.04 %     259,233       5,715     8.77 %
Loans held for sale     166,470       1,214     2.89 %     157,381       1,166     2.94 %     248,326       1,699     2.72 %
Investment securities available-for-sale     689,994       2,560     1.48 %     656,757       2,572     1.57 %     574,642       2,177     1.52 %
Investment securities held-to-maturity     637,250       1,994     1.25 %     671,053       2,178     1.30 %     369,812       1,410     1.53 %
Other securities     14,590       209     5.73 %     14,657       210     5.73 %     18,195       212     4.66 %
Interest earning deposits and securities purchased under agreements to resell     678,729       264     0.15 %     799,779       329     0.16 %     509,150       135     0.11 %
Total interest earning assets FTE(2)   $ 6,655,918     $ 53,800     3.21 %   $ 6,624,047     $ 52,116     3.12 %   $ 6,108,513     $ 54,548     3.55 %
Cash and due from banks   $ 79,058                 $ 77,498                 $ 73,768              
Other assets     460,664                   463,553                   514,053              
Allowance for credit losses     (49,069 )                 (48,957 )                 (60,844 )            
Total assets   $ 7,146,571                 $ 7,116,141                 $ 6,635,490              
Interest bearing liabilities:                                                      
Interest bearing demand, savings and money market deposits   $ 2,847,562     $ 1,500     0.21 %   $ 2,803,071     $ 1,516     0.21 %   $ 2,746,597     $ 1,776     0.26 %
Time deposits     851,779       1,312     0.61 %     903,935       1,711     0.75 %     1,008,297       2,949     1.16 %
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase     20,420       7     0.14 %     19,681       5     0.10 %     23,410       7     0.12 %
Long-term debt     24,599       196     3.16 %               0.00 %               0.00 %
Total interest bearing liabilities   $ 3,744,360     $ 3,015     0.32 %   $ 3,726,687     $ 3,232     0.34 %   $ 3,778,304     $ 4,732     0.50 %
Demand deposits   $ 2,459,063                 $ 2,422,976                 $ 1,898,171              
Other liabilities     94,345                   107,233                   144,532              
Total liabilities     6,297,768                   6,256,896                   5,821,007              
Shareholders’ equity     848,803                   859,245                   814,483              
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 7,146,571                 $ 7,116,141                 $ 6,635,490              
Net interest income FTE(2)         $ 50,785               $ 48,884               $ 49,816      
Interest rate spread FTE(2)                 2.89 %                 2.78 %                 3.05 %
Net interest earning assets   $ 2,911,558                 $ 2,897,360                 $ 2,330,209              
Net interest margin FTE(2)                 3.03 %                 2.93 %                 3.24 %
Average transaction deposits   $ 5,306,625                 $ 5,226,047                 $ 4,644,768              
Average total deposits     6,158,404                   6,129,982                   5,653,065              
Ratio of average interest earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities     177.76 %                 177.75 %                 161.67 %            

                                                      

(1 )      Originated loans are net of deferred loan fees, less costs, which are included in interest income over the life of the loan.
(2 )      Presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate of 21%. The tax equivalent adjustments included above are $1,299, $1,315 and $1,260 for the three months ended December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.


NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Summary of Net Interest Margin
(Dollars in thousands)

                               
  For the year ended December 31, 2021   For the year ended December 31, 2020
  Average              Average   Average              Average
  balance   Interest   rate   balance   Interest   rate
Interest earning assets:                              
Originated loans FTE(1)(2) $ 4,129,684     $ 164,527   3.98 %   $ 4,237,091     $ 171,592   4.05 %
Acquired loans   202,174       17,340   8.58 %     299,901       27,909   9.31 %
Loans held for sale   178,373       5,110   2.86 %     185,182       5,628   3.04 %
Investment securities available-for-sale   667,859       10,014   1.50 %     591,870       11,406   1.93 %
Investment securities held-to-maturity   576,343       7,311   1.27 %     248,006       5,099   2.06 %
Other securities   15,032       838   5.57 %     26,903       1,157   4.30 %
Interest earning deposits and securities purchased under agreements to resell   751,835       986   0.13 %     206,911       314   0.15 %
Total interest earning assets FTE(2) $ 6,521,300     $ 206,126   3.16 %   $ 5,795,864     $ 223,105   3.85 %
Cash and due from banks $ 78,979               $ 74,461            
Other assets   472,775                 511,721            
Allowance for credit losses   (52,943 )               (55,778 )          
Total assets $ 7,020,111               $ 6,326,268            
Interest bearing liabilities:                              
Interest bearing demand, savings and money market deposits $ 2,772,091     $ 6,240   0.23 %   $ 2,730,857     $ 8,605   0.32 %
Time deposits   914,837       7,362   0.80 %     1,038,107       15,024   1.45 %
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   20,338       23   0.11 %     28,585       132   0.46 %
Long-term debt   6,200       196   3.16 %             0.00 %
Federal Home Loan Bank advances           0.00 %     95,418       1,295   1.36 %
Total interest bearing liabilities $ 3,713,466     $ 13,821   0.37 %   $ 3,892,967     $ 25,056   0.64 %
Demand deposits $ 2,355,171               $ 1,497,940            
Other liabilities   104,935                 147,075            
Total liabilities   6,173,572                 5,537,982            
Shareholders’ equity   846,539                 788,286            
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 7,020,111               $ 6,326,268            
Net interest income FTE(2)       $ 192,305             $ 198,049    
Interest rate spread FTE(2)             2.79 %               3.21 %
Net interest earning assets $ 2,807,834               $ 1,902,897            
Net interest margin FTE(2)             2.95 %               3.42 %
Average transaction deposits $ 5,127,262               $ 4,228,797            
Average total deposits   6,042,099                 5,266,904            
Ratio of average interest earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities   175.61 %               148.88 %          

                                                      

(1 )      Originated loans are net of deferred loan fees, less costs, which are included in interest income over the life of the loan.
(2 )      Presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate of 21%. The tax equivalent adjustments included above are $5,161 and $5,103 for the years ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.


NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Allowance for Credit Losses and Asset Quality
(Dollars in thousands)

Allowance for Credit Losses Analysis

                 
  As of and for the three months ended
  December 31, 2021   September 30, 2021   December 31, 2020
Beginning allowance for credit losses $ 49,155     $ 49,030     $ 60,979  
Charge-offs   (268 )     (322 )     (1,259 )
Recoveries   72       101       57  
Provision expense   735       346        
Ending allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) $ 49,694     $ 49,155     $ 59,777  
Ratio of annualized net charge-offs to average total loans during the period   0.02 %     0.02 %     0.11 %
Ratio of annualized net charge-offs to average total loans excluding PPP loans during the period   0.02 %     0.02 %     0.11 %
Ratio of ACL to total loans outstanding at period end   1.10 %     1.11 %     1.37 %
Ratio of ACL to total loans outstanding excluding PPP loans at period end   1.11 %     1.13 %     1.43 %
Ratio of ACL to total non-performing loans at period end   458.77 %     382.59 %     293.21 %
Total loans $ 4,513,383     $ 4,421,760     $ 4,353,726  
Average total loans during the period   4,490,391       4,352,557       4,431,694  
Average total loans excluding PPP loans during the period   4,437,880       4,245,524       4,160,520  
Total non-performing loans   10,832       12,848       20,387  


Past Due and Non-accrual Loans

                 
  December 31, 2021   September 30, 2021   December 31, 2020
Loans 30-89 days past due and still accruing interest $ 1,687     $ 1,302     $ 968  
Loans 90 days past due and still accruing interest   420       495       162  
Non-accrual loans   10,832       12,848       20,387  
Total past due and non-accrual loans $ 12,939     $ 14,645     $ 21,517  
Total 90 days past due and still accruing interest and non-accrual loans to total loans   0.25 %     0.30 %     0.47 %


Asset Quality Data

                 
  December 31, 2021   September 30, 2021   December 31, 2020
Non-performing loans $ 10,832     $ 12,848     $ 20,387  
OREO   7,005       4,325       4,730  
Other repossessed assets               17  
Total non-performing assets $ 17,837     $ 17,173     $ 25,134  
Accruing restructured loans $ 7,186     $ 11,135     $ 13,945  
Total non-performing loans to total loans   0.24 %     0.29 %     0.47 %
Total non-performing loans to total loans excluding PPP loans   0.24 %     0.30 %     0.49 %
Total non-performing assets to total loans and OREO   0.39 %     0.39 %     0.58 %
Total non-performing assets to total loans and OREO excluding PPP loans   0.40 %     0.39 %     0.60 %


NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Key Ratios(1)

                   
  As of and for the three months ended   As of and for the years ended
  December 31,       September 30,       December 31,       December 31,    December 31, 
  2021      2021      2020      2021   2020
Return on average assets 1.26 %   1.11 %   1.63 %   1.33 %   1.40 %
Return on average tangible assets(2) 1.30 %   1.14 %   1.67 %   1.37 %   1.44 %
Return on average equity 10.64 %   9.15 %   13.27 %   11.06 %   11.24 %
Return on average tangible common equity(2) 12.37 %   10.65 %   15.55 %   12.87 %   13.27 %
Loan to deposit ratio (end of period) 72.47 %   72.08 %   76.70 %   72.47 %   76.70 %
Non-interest bearing deposits to total deposits (end of period) 40.24 %   39.89 %   37.19 %   40.24 %   37.19 %
Net interest margin(3) 2.95 %   2.85 %   3.16 %   2.87 %   3.33 %
Net interest margin FTE(2)(3) 3.03 %   2.93 %   3.24 %   2.95 %   3.42 %
Interest rate spread FTE(2)(5) 2.89 %   2.78 %   3.05 %   2.79 %   3.21 %
Yield on earning assets(4) 3.13 %   3.04 %   3.47 %   3.08 %   3.76 %
Yield on earning assets FTE(2)(4) 3.21 %   3.12 %   3.55 %   3.16 %   3.85 %
Cost of interest bearing liabilities(4) 0.32 %   0.34 %   0.50 %   0.37 %   0.64 %
Cost of deposits 0.18 %   0.21 %   0.33 %   0.23 %   0.45 %
Non-interest income to total revenue FTE(2) 31.37 %   36.85 %   40.11 %   36.46 %   41.46 %
Non-interest expense to average assets 2.47 %   2.86 %   2.90 %   2.73 %   3.26 %
Efficiency ratio 60.81 %   67.05 %   58.76 %   64.08 %   61.52 %
Efficiency ratio FTE(2) 59.74 %   65.91 %   57.87 %   62.99 %   60.59 %
                   
Total Loans Asset Quality Data(6)(7)(8)                  
Non-performing loans to total loans 0.24 %   0.29 %   0.47 %   0.24 %   0.47 %
Non-performing loans to total loans excluding PPP loans 0.24 %   0.30 %   0.49 %   0.24 %   0.49 %
Non-performing assets to total loans and OREO 0.39 %   0.39 %   0.58 %   0.39 %   0.58 %
Non-performing assets to total loans and OREO excluding PPP loans 0.40 %   0.39 %   0.60 %   0.40 %   0.60 %
Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.10 %   1.11 %   1.37 %   1.10 %   1.37 %
Allowance for credit losses to total loans excluding PPP loans 1.11 %   1.13 %   1.43 %   1.11 %   1.43 %
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 458.77 %   382.59 %   293.21 %   458.77 %   293.21 %
Net charge-offs to average loans(1) 0.02 %   0.02 %   0.11 %   0.03 %   0.06 %

                                                      

(1 )      Ratios are annualized.
(2 )      Ratio represents non-GAAP financial measure. See non-GAAP reconciliations below.
(3 )   Net interest margin represents net interest income, including accretion income on interest earning assets, as a percentage of average interest earning assets.
(4 )      Interest earning assets include assets that earn interest/accretion or dividends. Any market value adjustments on investment securities or loans are excluded from interest earning assets.
(5 )      Interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest bearing liabilities.
(6 )   Non-performing loans consist of non-accruing loans and restructured loans on non-accrual.
(7 )   Non-performing assets include non-performing loans and other real estate owned.
(8 )   Total loans are net of unearned discounts and fees.


NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

Tangible Common Book Value Ratios

                 
  December 31, 2021   September 30, 2021   December 31, 2020
Total shareholders’ equity $ 840,106     $ 844,716     $ 820,691  
Less: goodwill and core deposit intangible assets, net   (121,392 )     (121,688 )     (122,575 )
Add: deferred tax liability related to goodwill   10,070       9,841       9,155  
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 728,784     $ 732,869     $ 707,271  
                 
Total assets $ 7,214,011     $ 7,100,991     $ 6,659,950  
Less: goodwill and core deposit intangible assets, net   (121,392 )     (121,688 )     (122,575 )
Add: deferred tax liability related to goodwill   10,070       9,841       9,155  
Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 7,102,689     $ 6,989,144     $ 6,546,530  
                 
Tangible common equity to tangible assets calculations:                
Total shareholders’ equity to total assets   11.65 %     11.90 %     12.32 %
Less: impact of goodwill and core deposit intangible assets, net   (1.39 )%     (1.41 )%     (1.52 )%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)   10.26 %     10.49 %     10.80 %
                 
Tangible common book value per share calculations:                
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 728,784     $ 732,869     $ 707,271  
Divided by: ending shares outstanding   29,958,764       30,288,131       30,634,291  
Tangible common book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 24.33     $ 24.20     $ 23.09  
                 
Tangible common book value per share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income calculations:                
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 728,784     $ 732,869     $ 707,271  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (income), net of tax   6,963       1,397       (9,766 )
Tangible common book value, excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss (income), net of tax (non-GAAP)   735,747       734,266       697,505  
Divided by: ending shares outstanding   29,958,764       30,288,131       30,634,291  
Tangible common book value per share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss (income), net of tax (non-GAAP) $ 24.56     $ 24.24     $ 22.77  


NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

Return on Average Tangible Assets and Return on Average Tangible Equity

                               
    As of and for the three months ended   As of and for the years ended
    December 31,       September 30,       December 31,       December 31,       December 31, 
    2021      2021      2020      2021      2020
Net income   $ 22,769     $ 19,825     $ 27,169     $ 93,606     $ 88,591  
Add: impact of core deposit intangible amortization expense, after tax     227       227       228       909       910  
Net income adjusted for impact of core deposit intangible amortization expense, after tax   $ 22,996     $ 20,052     $ 27,397     $ 94,515     $ 89,501  
                               
Average assets   $ 7,146,571     $ 7,116,141     $ 6,635,490     $ 7,020,111     $ 6,326,268  
Less: average goodwill and core deposit intangible asset, net of deferred tax liability related to goodwill     (111,508 )     (112,026 )     (113,594 )     (111,944 )     (114,031 )
Average tangible assets (non-GAAP)   $ 7,035,063     $ 7,004,115     $ 6,521,896     $ 6,908,167     $ 6,212,237  
                               
Average shareholders’ equity   $ 848,803     $ 859,245     $ 814,483     $ 846,539     $ 788,286  
Less: average goodwill and core deposit intangible asset, net of deferred tax liability related to goodwill     (111,508 )     (112,026 )     (113,594 )     (111,944 )     (114,031 )
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)   $ 737,295     $ 747,219     $ 700,889     $ 734,595     $ 674,255  
                               
Return on average assets     1.26 %     1.11 %     1.63 %     1.33 %     1.40 %
Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)     1.30 %     1.14 %     1.67 %     1.37 %     1.44 %
Return on average equity     10.64 %     9.15 %     13.27 %     11.06 %     11.24 %
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)     12.37 %     10.65 %     15.55 %     12.87 %     13.27 %


Fully Taxable Equivalent Yield on Earning Assets and Net Interest Margin

                               
    As of and for the three months ended   As of and for the years ended
    December 31,    September 30,    December 31,    December 31,    December 31, 
    2021   2021   2020   2021   2020
Interest income   $ 52,501        $ 50,801        $ 53,288        $ 200,965     $ 218,002  
Add: impact of taxable equivalent adjustment     1,299       1,315       1,260       5,161       5,103  
Interest income FTE (non-GAAP)   $ 53,800     $ 52,116     $ 54,548     $ 206,126     $ 223,105  
                               
Net interest income   $ 49,486     $ 47,569     $ 48,556     $ 187,144     $ 192,946  
Add: impact of taxable equivalent adjustment     1,299       1,315       1,260       5,161       5,103  
Net interest income FTE (non-GAAP)   $ 50,785     $ 48,884     $ 49,816     $ 192,305     $ 198,049  
                               
Average earning assets   $ 6,655,918     $ 6,624,047     $ 6,108,513     $ 6,521,300     $ 5,795,864  
Yield on earning assets     3.13 %     3.04 %     3.47 %     3.08 %     3.76 %
Yield on earning assets FTE (non-GAAP)     3.21 %     3.12 %     3.55 %     3.16 %     3.85 %
Net interest margin     2.95 %     2.85 %     3.16 %     2.87 %     3.33 %
Net interest margin FTE (non-GAAP)     3.03 %     2.93 %     3.24 %     2.95 %     3.42 %

Efficiency Ratio

                               
    As of and for the three months ended   As of and for the years ended
       December 31,       September 30,       December 31,       December 31,       December 31, 
       2021      2021      2020      2021      2020
Net interest income   $ 49,486     $ 47,569     $ 48,556     $ 187,144     $ 192,946  
Add: impact of taxable equivalent adjustment     1,299       1,315       1,260       5,161       5,103  
Net interest income, FTE (non-GAAP)   $ 50,785     $ 48,884     $ 49,816     $ 192,305     $ 198,049  
                               
Non-interest income   $ 23,215     $ 28,522     $ 33,357     $ 110,364     $ 140,258  
                               
Non-interest expense   $ 44,505     $ 51,314     $ 48,425     $ 191,830     $ 206,177  
Less: core deposit intangible asset amortization     (296 )     (295 )     (296 )     (1,183 )     (1,183 )
Non-interest expense, adjusted for core deposit intangible asset amortization   $ 44,209     $ 51,019     $ 48,129     $ 190,647     $ 204,994  
                               
Efficiency ratio     60.81 %     67.05 %     58.76 %     64.08 %     61.52 %
Efficiency ratio FTE (non-GAAP)     59.74 %     65.91 %     57.87 %     62.99 %     60.59 %

 

