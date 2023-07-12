VACAVILLE, Calif., July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The BioProcess to Products (BIOP2P) Network announced it is launching the Spotlight Series, a collection of webinars featuring innovations and the innovators helping advance the bioeconomy. The first installment of the Spotlight Series is scheduled for July 19th at 9:30am (Pacific) and will highlight Mark Warner, CEO of Liberation Labs.

Biomanufacturing will transform the U.S. economy in the next two decades, as the industry increases scale, simultaneously improving the environment and increasing national competitiveness and security.

“Biotechnology’s transformation of the economy is giving the United States an unparalleled opportunity to secure its global leadership, improve the environment, and reimagine manufacturing domestically,” said Matt Gardner, Chairman of the BioP2P Network Scientific Advisory Board. “This series will explore how biotechnology is redefining manufacturing and the critical issues we need to address to ensure our national success in this new economy.”

Gardner will moderate the July discussion, and will be joined by Mark Warner, CEO of Liberation Labs. Learn more about this series on the BioP2P Network website at www.biomanufacturing.net

To register for the free event, go to https://www.linkedin.com/events/biop2pspotlightseries7082423951699677184/about/

About The BIOP2P Network

The BioProcess to Product (BIOP2P) Network is an initiative of the California Biomanufacturing Center with support from Schmidt Futures, the philanthropic initiative of Eric and Wendy Schmid. The BioP2P Network’s mission is to provide free resources to help advance the biomanufacturing community. The primary component of the BioP2P Network is a searchable U.S. Fermentation Facility Directory, and the network also provides a marketplace to showcase innovative technologies, a national inventory of workforce training programs and an interactive career center. More information can be found on the BioP2P Network’s website at www.biomanufacturing.net

Contact:

Daniel Levine

Levine Media Group

danny@levinemediagroup.com

510-280-5405