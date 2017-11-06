National Cancer Institute (NCI) Awards Unissant Contract to Provide Agile Software Development Support Services

RESTON, Va., Nov. 06, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Unissant, Inc., a data analytics and business solutions provider that combines agility with innovation, today announced that it was selected by the National Cancer Institute (NCI) in a competitive bid process to provide technical support to both new and ongoing application development, documentation, and maintenance efforts.

The NCI coordinates the U.S. National Cancer Program and conducts and supports research, training, health-information dissemination, and other programs with respect to the causes, diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of cancer, rehabilitation from cancer, the continuing care of cancer patients and their families, and cancer survivorship. Unissant will provide software development support services to NCI, delivering products that effectively meet approved requirements and established architectures.

“We are delighted for this opportunity,” said Manish Malhotra, Chairman and CEO of Unissant. “Serving as a prime provider of Agile methodologies and services to augment NCI’s missions and goals is another way for our company to support health IT needs across the public and private sector, which we have been doing for nearly a decade.”

Joining our team is Salient CRGT, a leading provider of health, data analytics, cloud, agile software development, mobility, cyber security, and infrastructure solutions to the Government.

About Unissant Inc.

Unissant is a software, data analytics, and business transformation services provider with expertise in healthcare and health IT, finance, national security, and energy. The company delivers innovative solutions to assist government agencies and private sector businesses in tackling their biggest challenges. Founded in 2006, Unissant is a SDB, CMMI Level 3, ISO 9001 & 27001 certified company headquartered in Reston, Virginia. In March 2017, Unissant received the Government Project of the Year award by Small and Emerging Contractors Advisory Forum (SECAF).

About Salient CRGT

Salient CRGT provides federal civilian, defense, homeland, and intelligence agencies with expertise and leadership in health, data analytics, cloud, agile software development, mobility, cyber security, and infrastructure solutions. We support these core capabilities with full life‐cycle IT services and training—to help our customers meet critical goals for pivotal missions. The most innovative talent delivery model in the industry, scientifically providing exactly the right people for the customers’ most pressing requirements, fuels these critical capabilities. Salient CRGT has earned a record of success with integration and operations of large‐scale, high‐volume solutions. On March 1, 2017, Salient CRGT completed its acquisition of Information Innovators, Inc.– visit our newsroom and explore www.salientcrgt.com.

