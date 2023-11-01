National Congress of American Indians Rebranded Logo Introducing NCAI’s new identity— a symbol of unity, strength, and progress. One that represents the enduring spirit coursing through the veins of Tribal Nations. Embracing the diversity of NCAI’s regions, championing the promise of future generations, and honoring the organization’s 80-year legacy.

Washington, DC, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — To mark the start of Native American Heritage Month, the National Congress of American Indians (NCAI), the oldest, largest, and most representative American Indian and Alaska Native organization serving Tribal Nations, is proud to announce the unveiling of its new visual identity. This transformative moment in NCAI’s 80-year history is the result of years of collaborative efforts led by tribal leaders and feedback from across Indian Country.

As NCAI approaches its 80th anniversary, this landmark rebrand signifies a bold step toward the future while honoring its rich legacy of tribal policy advocacy. The timely launch during Native American Heritage Month underscores the organization’s long-standing commitment to safeguarding traditional laws, cultures, and ways of life, while championing a more representative and empowered future.

“Today is a pivotal moment in NCAI’s history,” said NCAI President Fawn Sharp. “It represents more than just a change in our visual identity—it is a profound commitment to unity, solidarity, and a brighter future for Tribal Nations. This rebrand is a symbol of our collective strength as Native peoples, and we invite all of Indian Country to join us on this exciting journey.”

Central to NCAI’s rebrand is a captivating new logo—a symbol of hope, unity, and the enduring spirit of Tribal Nations. The logo features key elements such as 12 feathers representing the 12 NCAI regions, a forward-looking eagle symbolizing progress and advocacy, and soaring wings embodying the spirit of hope for the next seven generations. The organization is also making waves in the digital landscape with a brand new website and recent launch of ‘The Sentinel’ podcast and blog, reinforcing its dedication to amplifying the voice of Indian Country.

“Within this rebrand, we have completely transformed NCAI’s digital presence, ensuring that our resources are more accessible than ever,” said NCAI Executive Director Larry Wright, Jr. “This new website not only showcases our fresh identity but also serves as a hub to explore NCAI’s 80-year legacy, discover key resources, and stay updated on issues that matter most to Tribal Nations. It is a true reflection of who we are, and it’s designed to be a valuable asset for all who rely on us.”

To celebrate Native American Heritage Month, experience the next chapter of NCAI’s journey at the upcoming NCAI 80th Annual Convention & Marketplace. Follow us on social media at @ncai1944 and use the official hashtag #NCAIRebrand to join the conversation.

About the National Congress of American Indians:

Founded in 1944, the National Congress of American Indians (NCAI) is the oldest, largest, and most representative American Indian and Alaska Native organization in the United States. NCAI advocates on behalf of tribal governments and communities, promoting strong tribal-federal government-to-government policies. NCAI promotes an understanding among the general public regarding American Indian and Alaska Native governments, people, and rights. For more information, visit www.ncai.org.

