Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / National Council on Disability applauds U.S. Commission on Civil Rights’ call to repeal 14(c) subminimum wages

National Council on Disability applauds U.S. Commission on Civil Rights’ call to repeal 14(c) subminimum wages

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 5 mins ago

WASHINGTON, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The National Council on Disability (NCD) – an independent federal agency that first called for the elimination of subminimum wages for people with disabilities in 2012 – today applauds the leadership of another independent federal agency for doing the same.

The U.S. Commission on Civil Rights (USCCR), in a new report, has recommended the repeal of Section 14(c) of the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938. The use of 14(c) certificates have allowed for employees with disabilities to be paid below the minimum wage, sometimes pennies an hour.

“NCD enthusiastically commends Chair [Catherine E.] Lhamon and her fellow Commissioners for calling for the repeal of Section 14(c) subminimum wages after thorough research into the topic,” said NCD Chairman Neil Romano.

USCCR’s daylong briefing in November 2019 focused on subminimum wages for people with disabilities. Chairman Romano testified before the Commission, conveying NCD’s research findings and recommendations on subminimum wages.    

“We are extremely pleased that USCCR will be joining with NCD in calling for the elimination of Section 14(c) of the ‘Fair’ Labor Standards Act,” said Chairman Romano. “This piece of outdated legislation has cast countless Americans with disabilities into gulags of indifference based on bias and lack of belief in the equality of all humankind — indifferent to the progress of civil rights in our country over the past 80 years, unmoved by the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act, and seemingly immune to the belief that ‘All men are created equal.'”

Based on research including expert testimony, site visits, academic and federal literature review, and extensive stakeholder public comment, the Commission’s key recommendations included the following:

  • Repeal Section 14(c) with a planned phase-out;
  • Expand funding for supported employment services and prioritize capacity building in states transitioning from 14(c) programs;
  • Assign civil rights oversight responsibility and jurisdiction to either the Department of Labor or to the Department of Justice Civil Rights Division, which should issue an annual report on investigations and findings regarding the 14(c) program;
  • Require more stringent reporting and accountability for 14(c) certificate holders during the phase out; and
  • Increase enforcement of the Olmstead integration mandate to determine whether state systems are inappropriately relying on providers using 14(c) certificates to provide non-integrated employment in violation of Olmstead.

NCD first issued advice to Congress for the elimination of 14(c) subminimum wages in its 2012 Subminimum Wage and Supported Employment report. NCD expanded its findings and recommendations on the topic in 2018 in its From the New Deal to the Real Deal report, which called for to phased elimination of 14(c) and capacity building for states as they change work models.

USCCR’s report, Subminimum Wages: Impacts on the Civil Rights of People with Disabilities is available at: www.usccr.gov.

About U.S. Commission on Civil Rights: Established by the Civil Rights Act of 1957, USCCR is the only independent, bipartisan agency charged with advising the President and Congress on civil rights and reporting annually on federal civil rights enforcement.

About the National Council on Disability (NCD): First established as a small advisory Council within the Department of Education in 1978, NCD became an independent federal agency in 1984. In 1986, NCD recommended enactment of an Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), and drafted the first version of the bill which was introduced in the House and Senate in 1988. Since the ADA became law in 1990, NCD has continued to play a leading role in crafting policy solutions, and in advising the President, Congress and other federal agencies on disability policies, programs, and practices.

###

CONTACT: Nicholas Sabula
National Council on Disability
202-272-2076
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.