Orlando, FL, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) is hosting the inaugural Tremonti Family Charity Golf Outing at the ChampionsGate Golf Club in Orlando, Florida, May 2-3, 2024. In partnership with GRAMMY® award-winning musician Mark Tremonti and his family, the event will kick off Thursday, May 2, with an intimate reception and acoustic performance by GRAMMY award-winning band Creed, with rock band Tonic opening the event.

For almost three years, through Mark Tremonti’s Take a Chance for Charity project, Mark and his family have partnered with NDSS to expand support for individuals with Down syndrome and their families in honor of their daughter Stella. This event will further their mission by funding NDSS initiatives focused on improving access to critical healthcare from pediatrics through adulthood.

“We are so honored to be a part of the Down syndrome community,” says Mark Tremonti. “This golf outing is another way our family and friends can raise awareness and support NDSS in the important work that they do.”

On Thursday, May 2, the event will begin with a reception and acoustic performance. Rock band Tonic will kick off the event before an intimate performance by the GRAMMY® award-winning band Creed commences. This will be the first time in over a decade that Creed will be performing together acoustically. The reception will also include an online auction with the chance to bid on exclusive opportunities to golf with a variety of celebrities the next day. Celebrity attendees will be announced prior to the event.

On Friday, May 3, golfers will enjoy breakfast and a round of golf at ChampionsGate Golf Club, a nationally acclaimed facility for world-class golf, featuring 26 holes designed by international golf champion Greg Norman. This scramble-style golf outing starts at 8:30am (breakfast at 7am) on Friday, May 3 with a ceremonial first shot by viral sensation Amy Bockerstette. Golfers will have the opportunity to golf with celebrity golfers from the NFL, MLB, and music industry. You can even bid on the online auction for the chance to have one of these celebrities join your foursome!

“We are grateful to work with Mark and his family to expand funding for work that supports our community’s health needs,” says NDSS President & CEO Kandi Pickard. We’re excited to host a mission-driven event that combines world-class golf and an intimate concert experience with Creed and Tonic, all while creating important change for the Down syndrome community.”

Tickets for golfers and foursomes are sold out! However press passes are available.

About NDSS

Founded in 1979, the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) empowers individuals with Down syndrome and their families by driving policy change, providing resources, engaging with local communities, and shifting public perceptions. NDSS engages grassroots advocates at the federal, state, and local levels and creates resources to support individuals with Down syndrome, their families, and caregivers across the lifespan on topics including education, employment, health and wellness, and aging. NDSS founded the National Buddy Walk® Program in 1995 and hosts community engagement events throughout the country including the New York City Buddy Walk® and Times Square Video, the NDSS Adult Summit, and the Down Syndrome Advocacy Conference. Visit www.ndss.org to learn more.

About CREED:

The GRAMMY® and American Music Award-winning CREED formed in Tallahassee, Florida, in 1994. The more than one billion streams between “Higher,” “My Sacrifice,” “One Last Breath,” “With Arms Wide Open,” and “My Own Prison” on Spotify alone is a testament to the band’s enduring power. Nearly 30 years after CREED’s formation, the ubiquitous anthems composed by singer Scott Stapp and guitarist Mark Tremonti, performed for millions of fans around the world together with drummer Scott Phillips and bassist Brian Marshall, are part of modern rock and alternative’s DNA. My Own Prison (1997) is one of the late 20th century’s biggest debuts. Human Clay (1999) and Weathered (2001) both entered the Billboard 200 chart at No. 1. Full Circle (2009), released after a hiatus, bowed at No. 1 on the Top Rock, Hard Rock, and Alternative charts and No. 2 on the Billboard 200. With more than 53 million albums sold worldwide, CREED stands alongside iconic bands like Van Halen, Guns N’ Roses, and Metallica as one of an elite few hard rock outfits to earn RIAA Diamond-certified status, for more than 11 million sales of Human Clay in the United States. After an eleven-year hiatus, Creed officially reunited in July 2023 and announced that they would be headlining two different Summer of ’99 cruise festivals in April 2024 which resulted in immediate sell-outs.

NDSS Tremonti Family Golf Outing

