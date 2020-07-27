NATIONAL FEED A RESCUE PET WEEK CELEBRATES “ALICE THE PUPPY” & AIMS TO PROVIDE 2.4 MILLION MEALS & 150,000 LBS OF CRITICAL SUPPLIES

Breaking News
July 27, 2020

Rescue Bank Helps Thousands of Shelter Pets Across the U.S. Affected by COVID-19

Seattle, Wash., July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In honor of National Feed a Rescue Pet Week, Rescue Bank, a signature program of the national non-profit GreaterGood.org, and The Animal Rescue Site celebrate the resilience of a shelter pup named Alice. The goal of this charitable week (July 27- August 1) is to provide 2.4 million meals and 150,000 lbs. of critical supplies (bowls, leashes, crates, etc.) to continue to support pet welfare organizations and communities across the U.S. that have been impacted by the pandemic. To date, GreaterGood.org has donated over $15 million in COVID-19 disaster relief to help people and pets affected, and National Feed a Rescue Pet Week will significantly expand those efforts.

“Since we provided pet meals and supplies to the Houston Humane Society during the pandemic, they were able to allocate funds to provide Alice with the critical medical care that she needed,” said Elizabeth Asher, founder and director for Rescue Bank. “Houston Humane Society will also share and distribute these donated goods to other community animal rescues to help more pets in crisis like Alice.”

Alice, an “enthusiastic wiggling” 11-month-old terrier was brought to the Houston Humane Society in late June. Her right tibia was broken, so they performed surgery to stabilize it. It had been injured for a while, so the animal shelter is not sure if the leg can be saved or if they will need to amputate it, but for now Alice is resting as comfortably as possible until they are able to determine next steps.  

A special truck with an estimated 28 pallets of pet food and supplies will be delivered to the Houston Humane Society for Alice and her friends during National Feed a Rescue Pet Week. This delivery marks a milestone – the 4,000th truck that Rescue Bank has distributed since 2011.

During National Feed a Rescue Pet Week, the pet-loving community can support more homeless pets affected by COVID-19 and visit FeedaRescuePet.org. A $5 donation will pay to deliver 80 meals and 5lbs. of critical supplies to animal welfare organizations affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to providing a direct donation, animal-lovers can contribute to the cause by shopping on the site or with a free daily click at The Animal Rescue Site.

About Rescue Bank
Rescue Bank a Signature Program of GreaterGood.org, is the world’s largest charitable pet food distribution program. Rescue Bank operates on the national food bank model to serve community-based animal welfare groups that typically lack access to resources. Rescue Bank also provides substantial support to shelters and families during natural and man-made disasters. More at rescuebank.org.

# # #

About GreaterGood.org
GreaterGood.org is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that works to improve the health and well-being of people, pets, and the planet. Over the last 12 years, GreaterGood.org has given over $250 million in cash and in-kind grants to over 3,000 charitable partners worldwide. To learn more, visit GreaterGood.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

About TheAnimalRescueSite.com
TheAnimalRescueSite.com has provided food and vital supplies for animals in shelters and rescues since 2002. Visitors generate funding by clicking the “Click to Give” button up to four times a day or shopping at the ARS store, store.theanimalrescuesite.greatergood.com. Currently one half of the funding goes to COVID-19 response.

 

 

