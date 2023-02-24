Helena, MT, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — When it comes to fire fatalities in the U.S, 2023 is off to a solemn start. The number of fires in our country, the severity of fires, and the rate of fire deaths and injuries are all on the rise. Since January 1st, 439 people have died. According to media reports, 40 of those are children. If not for the heroic efforts of first responders, the additional tragedies that could have ensued from these fires would be incalculable. Fire does not discriminate, it is happening to the rich, happening to the poor, and it could happen to you.

The National Fire Sprinkler Association (NFSA) applauds two advocate organizations that have rallied to support the Montana Fire Service. Several proposed pieces of legislation in Montana attempt to override the valuable work of the Montana Building Codes Program within the Montana Department of Labor and Industry, as well as further remove local authority. One of these pieces of legislation attempts to remove the authority of the local fire chief and his/her ability to enforce the fire code.

As new buildings are built, they are built to the current editions of the codes and standards that go through a very well vetted process at the national level, and then at the state level. When existing buildings in our communities are purchased and the original intent of those buildings is changed, they are brought up to the current codes and standards. It is the one time you have in the buildings’ life to update features to keep the occupants and first responders safe when a fire occurs.

Our national codes process is one that has reduced fire deaths and injuries significantly over the past half century. However, legislation such as what is occurring in Montana has subverted the professional process and after over a decade of poor public policy decisions by state legislatures, the number of fires and fire deaths are on the rise.

New buildings are required to be built to code because of what we’ve learned from past tragedies. We know the solution. There is a reason all buildings must be brought up to code when renovating, it is to protect the future and everyone who will be part of that building. Montana has already adopted a state law that prohibits the state from requiring fire sprinklers in homes, but it does leave localities the option to do so. While we are not advocates for limiting any state’s ability to keep people safe, we are grateful that local governments can do what is best for their communities.

When property in the community is improved, it is a long-term investment in that community. The process in Montana currently works to make sure the building official, fire official, and the building owner can work through the process to make sure the building is properly protected for the occupancy the building is being changed to accommodate. Tragedies occur every year across this country that prove the need for the Montana Building Codes Program to work, and that it has worked.

We just observed the 20-year anniversary of The Station Nightclub Fire in Rhode Island. We represent the people that are still living with this tragedy. Already this year, four major high-rise fires in this country have cost the lives of civilians and injured dozens of firefighters in buildings that people refused to bring up to current codes and standards. We know that a properly maintained and operating fire alarm and fire sprinkler system could have changed these outcomes. Fire sprinkler systems reduce the risk of a person dying in a fire by over 90% according to the latest studies by the National Fire Protection Association.

“We were saddened to learn of the recent tragic fires where firefighters have died protecting those they serve. These incidents highlight the courageous work firefighters do every day to protect the citizens they are sworn to serve,” said Chief Ron Siarnicki, Executive Director of the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF) “It also emphasizes the importance of automatic fire alarms and automatic fire sprinklers to reduce the impact of fire in our communities, especially the lives of our most vulnerable populations. The NFFF will always stand with our nation’s firefighters and champion these life safety efforts to keep our firefighters and those they serve safe.”

The NFFF Firefighter Life Safety Initiatives include one that focuses on the importance of code enforcement and the installation of fire sprinklers, and it is time for us to include them.

“On behalf of firefighter families across the nation, we stand with those who battled these fires bravely and saved lives,” stated Common Voices Advocate Liaison Jenna Pritchett. “As we monitor legislation filed across the country, we are appalled at what has been filed in Montana regarding fire & life safety. Senator Trebas has filed legislation that not only jeopardizes firefighters, but the people, pets and visitors of the buildings that will be affected by his bill.”

For more details about the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation’s Life Safety Initiatives, please visit www.firehero.org . NFFF was created by Congress to lead a nationwide effort to remember America’s fallen firefighters. Since 1992, the tax-exempt, non-profit Foundation has developed and expanded programs to honor our fallen fire heroes and assist their families and coworkers.

About Common Voices: Common Voices (www.fireadvocates.org) is an advocates’ coalition of members who all have been directly affected by fire. By bringing their voices together, they hope to educate others regarding fire and its devastating impact. Their mission is to create a fire-safe America by sharing their stories, creating resources that educate and sharing fire statistics.

