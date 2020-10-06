Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / National Fire Sprinkler Association Applauds New Jersey Fire Sprinkler Advisory Board and Partners for Fire Sprinkler Outreach During Fire Prevention Week

National Fire Sprinkler Association Applauds New Jersey Fire Sprinkler Advisory Board and Partners for Fire Sprinkler Outreach During Fire Prevention Week

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 18 mins ago

The room without fire sprinklers reaches flashover in under 3 minutes!

The room without fire sprinklers reaches flashover in under 3 minutes!

The room with fire sprinklers sees the fire controlled with the activation of one fire sprinkler head!

The room with fire sprinklers sees the fire controlled with the activation of one fire sprinkler head!

Morris County, New Jersey, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On Thursday, October 1st, the New Jersey Fire Sprinkler Advisory Board (NJFSAB) held a fire sprinkler demonstration at the Morris County, New Jersey Public Safety Training Center. The demonstration was held in conjunction with the National Fire Sprinkler Association (NFSA), Sprinkler Fitters Local 696, the New Jersey Division of Fire Safety and the Morris County Public Safety Training Center.

NJFSAB Executive Director David Kurasz and Director New Jersey Division of Fire Safety Richard Mikutsky spoke at the side-by-side demonstration, which consisted of a trailer with two rooms, one equipped with fire sprinklers, one without. The demonstration supported Fire Prevention Month by alerting the public to the dangers of fire. The visual demonstration showed how quickly a fire starts and spreads. In addition to the live fire in the unit without fire sprinklers, one side of the unit is equipped with fire sprinklers that activate upon sensing 155 degrees of heat, and heat only. The fire sprinkler closest to the fire activates and contains the fire, they do not all go off like some movies and television commercials portray.  The difference in the outcomes in the two rooms were apparent for all to see, showing the importance of smoke alarms, fire sprinklers, and firefighters.

“When a fire breaks out we only have a matter of minutes to escape.” Says Kurasz. “The burn demonstration shows how dangerously fast fires can spread and how quickly and effectively a fire sprinkler system can control the blaze.”

NFSA applauds the hard work and dedication of our Partners in Life Safety and would like to remind all to consider fire sprinklers for homes and businesses.

“NFSA is happy to support the on-going efforts of this group of partners in New Jersey to keep citizens, business occupants, and firefighters safer,” added NFSA President Shane Ray. “Working together, sharing information and providing demonstrations like this is making a difference and helping citizens and firefighters alike understand the importance of fire sprinklers.”

Information on tax incentives for small businesses and certain corporate commercial building owners is also available on the NFSA website at nfsa.org/taxreform

Attachments

  • IMG_2554
  • IMG_2559 
CONTACT: Vickie Pritchett
National Fire Sprinkler Association
615-533-0305
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.