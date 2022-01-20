Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / National Grocery Retailer Selects JSI Store Fixtures to Supply Refrigerated Display Fixtures at ~800 Store Locations

National Grocery Retailer Selects JSI Store Fixtures to Supply Refrigerated Display Fixtures at ~800 Store Locations

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 37 mins ago

CINCINNATI, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LSI Industries (NASDAQ: LYTS or “LSI”), a leading U.S. based manufacturer of indoor/outdoor lighting and display solutions, announced today that one of the nation’s largest supermarket chains has selected JSI Store Fixtures, a wholly-owned subsidiary of LSI, to manufacture refrigerated display fixtures for approximately 800 stores. The $17 million customer order is expected to be fulfilled in its entirety during the second half of fiscal 2022.

“We’re pleased JSI was chosen for these refrigerated displays,” said James A. Clark, President and CEO of LSI Industries. “This relationship is the result of the collaborative approach between JSI and the client to develop custom display solutions that are energy efficient, effective, and create a welcoming environment for every customer.”

JSI specializes in creating energy efficient, custom display solutions designed to harmonize with a store’s existing décor, maximizing merchandising space, and maintaining reliable temperatures for perishable food products. JSI’s quality construction, customization ability, and domestic manufacturing appealed to the grocery retailer as they sought a partner to meet their needs and provide a fresh and welcoming experience for their shoppers.

With four facilities across the U.S. and Canada, JSI has the scope and experience to bring unique food experiences to life for today’s grocery store shopper. JSI was acquired by LSI in May 2021 and continues to be the leader in high-quality refrigerated and non-refrigerated displays for grocery and convenience store customers, positioning them to capitalize on the ongoing investment in merchandising solutions by national and regional grocery chains. LSI provides a wide range of solutions in the grocery vertical, including lighting, custom graphics, and digital display solutions.

ABOUT LSI INDUSTRIES
Headquartered in Greater Cincinnati, LSI is a publicly held company with shares listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol LYTS. The Company manufactures non-residential lighting and display solutions. Non-residential lighting consists of high-performance, American-made lighting solutions. The Company’s strength in outdoor lighting applications creates opportunities to introduce additional solutions to its valued customers. Display solutions consist of graphics solutions, digital signage, and technically advanced food display equipment for strategic vertical markets. LSI’s team of internal specialists also provide comprehensive project management services in support of large-scale product rollouts. The Company employs about 1,400 people at 11 manufacturing plants in the U.S. and Canada. Additional information about LSI is available at www.lsicorp.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “estimates,” “anticipates,” “encourage,” “projects,” “plans,” “expects,” “can,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” or the negative versions of those words and similar expressions and by the context in which they are used. For details on the uncertainties that may cause our actual results to be materially different than those expressed in our forward-looking statements, visit https://investors.lsicorp.com as well as our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q which contain risk factors. 

Investor Contact
Noel Ryan, IRC
720.778.2415
LYTS@vallumadvisors.com

Media Contact
Cliff Spurlock
Marketing & Communications Manager
513.372.3143
cliff.spurlock@lsicorp.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.