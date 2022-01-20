National Grocery Retailer Selects JSI Store Fixtures to Supply Refrigerated Display Fixtures at ~800 Store Locations

CINCINNATI, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LSI Industries (NASDAQ: LYTS or “LSI”), a leading U.S. based manufacturer of indoor/outdoor lighting and display solutions, announced today that one of the nation’s largest supermarket chains has selected JSI Store Fixtures, a wholly-owned subsidiary of LSI, to manufacture refrigerated display fixtures for approximately 800 stores. The $17 million customer order is expected to be fulfilled in its entirety during the second half of fiscal 2022.

“We’re pleased JSI was chosen for these refrigerated displays,” said James A. Clark, President and CEO of LSI Industries. “This relationship is the result of the collaborative approach between JSI and the client to develop custom display solutions that are energy efficient, effective, and create a welcoming environment for every customer.”

JSI specializes in creating energy efficient, custom display solutions designed to harmonize with a store’s existing décor, maximizing merchandising space, and maintaining reliable temperatures for perishable food products. JSI’s quality construction, customization ability, and domestic manufacturing appealed to the grocery retailer as they sought a partner to meet their needs and provide a fresh and welcoming experience for their shoppers.

With four facilities across the U.S. and Canada, JSI has the scope and experience to bring unique food experiences to life for today’s grocery store shopper. JSI was acquired by LSI in May 2021 and continues to be the leader in high-quality refrigerated and non-refrigerated displays for grocery and convenience store customers, positioning them to capitalize on the ongoing investment in merchandising solutions by national and regional grocery chains. LSI provides a wide range of solutions in the grocery vertical, including lighting, custom graphics, and digital display solutions.

ABOUT LSI INDUSTRIES

Headquartered in Greater Cincinnati, LSI is a publicly held company with shares listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol LYTS. The Company manufactures non-residential lighting and display solutions. Non-residential lighting consists of high-performance, American-made lighting solutions. The Company’s strength in outdoor lighting applications creates opportunities to introduce additional solutions to its valued customers. Display solutions consist of graphics solutions, digital signage, and technically advanced food display equipment for strategic vertical markets. LSI’s team of internal specialists also provide comprehensive project management services in support of large-scale product rollouts. The Company employs about 1,400 people at 11 manufacturing plants in the U.S. and Canada. Additional information about LSI is available at www.lsicorp.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “estimates,” “anticipates,” “encourage,” “projects,” “plans,” “expects,” “can,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” or the negative versions of those words and similar expressions and by the context in which they are used. For details on the uncertainties that may cause our actual results to be materially different than those expressed in our forward-looking statements, visit https://investors.lsicorp.com as well as our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q which contain risk factors.

