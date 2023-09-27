WOBURN, Mass., Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a leading marketing technology software provider, announced today that a renowned Franchise-500 haircare company has selected Bridgeline’s franchise solution, TruPresence, to host local pages for over 1,800 locations through TruPresence’s High Performance Local Pages Hosting solution.

The haircare franchise has expanded its contract to over $325,000 annually to upgrade from Bridgeline TruPresence Local Pages to High Performance Hosting in response to a remarkable increase in site traffic delivered by Bridgeline’s TruPresence Local Pages product.

High Performance Hosting includes additional server nodes, ensuring smooth and efficient handling of the increased traffic for an optimized user experience even during peak traffic periods.

Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline Digital, stated: “Our service team sought to innovate a custom solution for our partner’s unique traffic needs. This solution exemplifies Bridgeline’s commitment to ensure superior online experience for our partners, contributing to their revenue growth.”

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com.

Contact:

‍Danielle Erwin

SVP of Marketing

Bridgeline Digital

press@bridgeline.com