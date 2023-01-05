Learning Modules and Communications Materials Designed to Reduce Migraine and Stigma

Chicago, Illinois, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The National Headache Foundation (NHF) announced it is now making available free to the public its proven WorkMigraine program to help employers and employees reduce the incidence of migraine as well as the stigma associated with this prevalent health issue.

Tom Dabertin, executive director/CEO of NHF, said migraine is experienced by one in three Americans and the disease is one of the leading causes of missed workdays and discomfort to employees. “These modules, developed by experts in headache medicine, have proven to be effective in reducing absenteeism, improving presenteeism, and providing management and employees with information and resources that can reduce the impact migraine has on the workplace,” he said.

Dabertin said all modules are online, and they include eight for employees, one for the employer, and another for the human resources team. “We have found that employees and employers can benefit from these modules,” he said.

The NHF WorkMigraine program: https://headaches.org/workmigraine/

