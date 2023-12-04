MOUNT PROSPECT, IL, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MOUNT PROSPECT, IL – The National Association of Boards of Pharmacy® (NABP®), in collaboration with a coalition of esteemed health care organizations, is taking a stand to protect patients from the perils of substandard and falsified medicine sold online through a joint position statement. The proliferation of illegal online pharmacies poses a significant threat to patients, potentially resulting in disease progression, adverse events, and even fatalities. In a world where consumers turn to the internet for convenience, it is crucial for them to understand the risks associated with purchasing prescription medication from unverified online sources.

According to the Alliance for Safe Online Pharmacies, an alarming 38% of Americans are aware of instances where individuals, including themselves, have received substandard or falsified prescription medication from online pharmacies. Such medications can prove ineffective in treating medical conditions or, worse yet, contain hazardous substances like drywall or rat poison. Patients who engage with these illicit websites expose themselves to fraud, identity theft, and malware infections. Of utmost concern, the rise of deadly pills laced with fentanyl, sold primarily through social media platforms, has resulted in numerous fatalities across the United States.

“NABP has been educating patients about the risks of buying medication online and how to avoid rogue websites selling substandard and falsified medications for many years. During that time, we identified more than 43,000 websites that failed to comply with NABP patient safety and pharmacy practice standards or applicable laws, many of which have since been taken down. Unfortunately, our research continues to show that nearly 95% of websites offering prescription-only drugs online operate illegally,” said NABP President Lenora S. Newsome, PD. “With these alarming statistics in mind, we are excited to have these other notable health care organizations join us in encouraging practitioners to educate their patients about this important issue.”

Industry experts estimate the existence of between 30,000 and 40,000 active illegal online pharmacies, often operated by organized, international criminal networks. These networks leverage thousands of interconnected websites to efficiently reach a vast consumer base. Although government agencies and private actors have worked hard to curb these illegal sales, the problem persists. Therefore, increasing awareness among consumers is vital.

NABP and the organizations that have signed onto this statement urgently call upon pharmacists, doctors, nurses, and other health care providers to join us in educating patients about the risks of purchasing medication online, including the possibility of receiving substandard and falsified medications. The position statement provides the following action items that can be undertaken by the health care professions:

Alert patients and caregivers to the risks of purchasing medications from social media and unverified online sites by sharing real-life stories from affected individuals. Provide safe online purchasing resources, such as NABP’s Safe Site Search Tool and Food and Drug Administration’s BeSafeRx web page. Educate law enforcement and domain registries/registrars about these online criminals so that they can take action when needed.

Download the full statement to see the organizations that have signed on.

NABP is dedicated to the welfare of patients and remains committed to confronting this pressing public health issue. Together, we can safeguard patients from the grave risks associated with counterfeit and substandard medicines.

NABP is the independent, international, and impartial 501(c)(3) nonprofit Association that assists its state member boards and jurisdictions in protecting the public health. NABP was established in 1904 to assist the state boards of pharmacy in creating uniform education and licensure standards. Today, we help support patient and prescription drug safety through examinations that assess pharmacist competency, pharmacist licensure transfer and verification services, and various pharmacy accreditation and inspection programs.

