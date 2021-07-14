National Healthcareer Association (NHA) Granted ACE College Credit Recommendation

CCMA, CPT and ExCPT exams now qualify for college credit hours

Leawood, Kan., July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The National Healthcareer Association (NHA) is proud to announce that the American Council on Education’s Learning Evaluations service (formerly CREDIT®) has evaluated and recommended college credit for three of NHA’s certification exams. The exams, which include Certified Clinical Medical Assistant (CCMA), Certified Phlebotomy Technician (CPT) and the ExCPT Certified Pharmacy Technician (CPhT) certification, can now be considered for college credit for those pursuing higher education, at participating institutions, after certification.

ACE, the major coordinating body for all the nation’s higher education institutions, seeks to provide leadership and a unifying voice on key higher education issues and to influence public policy through advocacy, research and program initiatives. ACE Learning Evaluations help adults gain academic credit for courses and examinations taken outside traditional degree programs. Colleges and universities consider ACE recommendations in determining the applicability of coursework and examination results to their courses and degree programs.

“Many of the professions we serve have historically been non-credit or non-degreed educational programs or employer-based training,” said Jessica Langley-Loep, Executive Director of Education and Advocacy for NHA. “Awarding credits for exam success helps individuals transition their training towards formal educational degree attainment.”

To be considered for college credit, NHA’s certifications had to undergo review by subject matter experts from colleges and universities, as well as by a psychometrician. The review team analyzed exam materials, validated learning outcomes and competencies, and recommended post-secondary credit based on its findings. The psychometrician analyzed the steps NHA takes to measure exam validity and scoring reliability, and the technical adequacy of NHA’s procedures for test development, exam proctoring and score reporting.

“Our goal at NHA has always been to improve patient care by helping allied healthcare workers expand their skills,” said Langley-Loep. “By allowing these certifications to count towards a college degree, healthcare workers can continue to grow their skillsets and knowledge, ultimately leading to better patient care.”

For more than 30 years, colleges and universities have trusted ACE to provide reliable course equivalency information to facilitate their decisions to award academic credit. Through the ACE recommendation, NHA can offer students pursuing higher education a flexible transfer of credits while also promoting allied healthcare as an attractive career with opportunity for growth.

“We are excited to offer this service as another step in our efforts to fulfill our mission of empowering people to access a better future through advocacy, education and certification,” said Scott Healy, General Manager of NHA.

For more information, visit the ACE website at www.acenet.edu/credit and https://www.nhanow.com/certification/Before-After-Certification/ace-credit.

About National Healthcareer Association®

Since 1989, NHA has been partnering with allied health education programs, organizations, and employers across the nation to award more than one million allied health certifications. The organization offers eight nationally accredited exams, certification preparation and study materials, training solutions and industry-leading outcomes-based data analytics, as well as ongoing professional development and continuing education. For more information, visit www.nhanow.com.

About ACE

Founded in 1918, ACE is the major coordinating body for all the nation’s higher education institutions, representing more than 1,700 college and university presidents and more than 200 related associations nationwide. It provides leadership on key higher education issues and influences public policy through advocacy. For more information, please visit www.acenet.edu or follow ACE on Twitter @ACEducation.

