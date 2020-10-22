Breaking News
National Labor Alliance Expands Exclusive Relationship with Teladoc Health, Providing Broader Array of Clinical Services

Teladoc Health also receives coveted NLA endorsed partner distinction

PURCHASE, NY, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), the global leader in virtual care, has received the endorsed partner distinction from the National Labor Alliance of Health Care Coalitions (NLA), the largest alliance of labor unions and labor management coalitions, to provide an expanded suite of virtual care services. Teladoc general medical, dermatology, and mental health services, along with additional expert medical services inclusive of surgical decision support, will now be available as part of the exclusive partnership to the NLAHCC’s Coalitions, their member Funds and their six million members across all 50 states, as they fully embrace the value of virtual care to help reduce costs, expedite access and improve quality of care.

“This endorsement enables our plan sponsors to know that Teladoc Health is a trusted brand that will support them in constructing virtual care programs to meet the unique needs of their members with proven results,” said Lou Malzone, managing director, NLA. “In our initial partnership and rollout, we were impressed with the advanced capabilities of Teladoc to both drive high member utilization and support members when faced with critical and high cost claims such as those for cancer, cardiac, musculoskeletal, and other complex medical conditions. This current expansion of services supports our healthcare strategy and gives us the confidence of knowing that the NLA is working with the number one provider of virtual care.”

With a vision to be an advocate for building a better healthcare system for their members, the NLA first partnered with and endorsed Teladoc Health in 2016 for the company’s Expert Medical Services which provide members who have complex, costly medical conditions an expert evaluation of their diagnosis and treatment plan. As member organizations experienced clear value from that offering, the NLA has now expanded the endorsement to enable their coalitions to have a comprehensive strategy for virtual care with end-to-end clinical solutions across the spectrum of care.

“The National Labor Alliance has been a longstanding Teladoc Health partner that has seen first-hand the value and our proven quality of care for their diverse national members,” said Kelly Bliss, president, US Group Health, Teladoc Health. “As we continue to expand the range of clinical services we offer, such as with a broader suite of chronic care solutions and further integration with at-home monitoring, we look to a bright future supporting the NLA.”

For more information, visit http://go.teladochealth.com/nlahcc/ for a detailed review of the services available.

About Teladoc Health
Teladoc Health is transforming how people access and experience healthcare. Recognized as the world leader in virtual care, Teladoc Health directly delivers millions of medical visits across 175 countries each year through the Teladoc Health Medical Group and enables millions of patient and provider touchpoints for thousands of hospitals, health systems and physician practices globally. Ranked Best in KLAS for Virtual Care Platforms in 2020, Teladoc Health leverages more than a decade of expertise and real-time insights to meet the growing virtual care needs of consumers, healthcare professionals, employers and health plans. For more information, please visit www.teladochealth.com or follow @TeladocHealth on Twitter.

