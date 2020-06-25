Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum Unveils Virtual Bulletin Board for Law Enforcement and Community Relations

National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum Unveils Virtual Bulletin Board for Law Enforcement and Community Relations

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 20 mins ago

National bulletin board will collect best practices and ideas for bringing law enforcement and communities together

Washington, DC, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As a response to the current unrest in law enforcement and community relations around the country, the National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum has unveiled a virtual public bulletin board intended to gather suggestions and examples of current programs that help bring together law enforcement and the communities they serve.In the aftermath of the death of George Floyd and news of federal reforms, the National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum established its national public bulletin board as a means to inform its own future programming as well as connect posted ideas and concepts to its circle of law enforcement leadership, civic organizations, and local and federal influencers for implementation.

The organization, whose mission is to honor the fallen, tell the story of American Law Enforcement, and make it safer for those who serve, has as one of its key functions the creation of public programs that educate the American public about law enforcement’s role and how those in the field engage with their responsibilities to serve and protect, as well as their challenges and experiences as officers.

The statement on its web site, NLEOMF.org, reads:

The National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum is deeply concerned about current events around the country. We are an organization that cares deeply about diversity, fairness, respect, honor, and justice.  Our actions, both individually and collectively, can make a difference in our communities around the nation, and the National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum is committed even more to being one of those difference makers. We will continue to focus on the history of law enforcement and, with every opportunity, introduce the public to the good men and women who sacrifice their lives to keep us safe. Likewise, we understand and will continue to acknowledge the history, complexities, and challenges that exist between American law enforcement and communities of color. We are uniquely positioned to bring Congress, law enforcement, and civic groups together and set the table for progressive, solution-based discussions. We are committed to bringing communities and law enforcement together to create safer environments for all. We invite you to share your unique ideas and examples of programs from your community that will provide positive outcomes.

“We are enthusiastic about the potential of this safe space we’ve provided for any individual to submit their ideas for ways law enforcement and communities can work together,” said Marcia Ferranto, CEO of the National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum. “With a board of directors who each lead critical law enforcement organizations, our corporate partners, and our key academic and civic community members, we are positioned to help bring resources of the American public to fruition with this new virtual venue.”

The bulletin board can be accessed on the LawMemorial.org or LawEnforcementMuseum.org web sites.

CONTACT: Robyn Small
National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund
202-737-8524
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.