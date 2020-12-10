National Lipid Association Announces Late-Breaking Abstract Presentations at NLA 2020 Virtual Scientific Sessions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The National Lipid Association announced today that it will feature three key late breaking scientific abstract presentations at its 2020 Virtual Scientific Sessions starting today. The late-breaker abstracts include:

First Human Trial of a Loading Dose of Icosapent Ethyl in Patients with COVID-19: Primary Results of the VASCEPA COVID-19 CardioLink-9 Randomized Trial, presented by Deepak L. Bhatt, MD, MPH, of Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School

Reductions in lipoprotein(a) with inclisiran– Analysis from ORION-10 and ORION-11, presented by Frederick Raal, FRCP, FCP(SA), Cert Endo, MMED, PhD of the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, South Africa

EPA Levels and Cardiovascular Outcomes in the Reduction of Cardiovascular Events with Icosapent Ethyl–Intervention Trial (Encore Presentation), presented by Michael Miller, MD, FACC, FAHA of the University of Maryland

Late-Breaker Session Details

Date: Saturday, December 12, 2020

Time: 4:30 – 5:20pm CST

“I am very excited to present the first human trial of a loading dose of icosapent ethyl,” stated Deepak L. Bhatt, MD, MPH, Executive Director of Interventional Cardiovascular Programs at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School. “If this approach is found to be safe and well-tolerated, it could serve as a prelude to future trials of this drug that utilize a loading dose at the time of a heart attack or stroke, as well as in patients undergoing urgent procedures such as stenting and bypass surgery. Additionally, at a time when there is a global pandemic raging, this trial is the first one assessing the potential impact of icosapent ethyl on inflammation and on symptom burden in outpatients who are COVID positive.”

Additional information on the Late-Breaker Presentations at the 2020 National Lipid Association Virtual Scientific Sessions and registration information can be found at lipid.org/sessions.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL LIPID ASSOCIATION

The NLA is a multidisciplinary specialty society focused on prevention of cardiovascular disease and other lipid-related disorders. The NLA’s mission is to enhance the practice of lipid management in clinical medicine, and one of its goals is to enhance efforts to reduce death and disability related to disorders of lipid metabolism in patients. Members include physicians (MDs and DOs) and other health care professionals from an array of disciplines including PhDs researchers, nurses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, pharmacists, exercise physiologists, and dietitians.

