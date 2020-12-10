Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / National Lipid Association Announces Late-Breaking Abstract Presentations at NLA 2020 Virtual Scientific Sessions

National Lipid Association Announces Late-Breaking Abstract Presentations at NLA 2020 Virtual Scientific Sessions

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The National Lipid Association announced today that it will feature three key late breaking scientific abstract presentations at its 2020 Virtual Scientific Sessions starting today. The late-breaker abstracts include:

  • First Human Trial of a Loading Dose of Icosapent Ethyl in Patients with COVID-19: Primary Results of the VASCEPA COVID-19 CardioLink-9 Randomized Trial, presented by Deepak L. Bhatt, MD, MPH, of Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School
  • Reductions in lipoprotein(a) with inclisiran– Analysis from ORION-10 and ORION-11, presented by Frederick Raal, FRCP, FCP(SA), Cert Endo, MMED, PhD of the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, South Africa
  • EPA Levels and Cardiovascular Outcomes in the Reduction of Cardiovascular Events with Icosapent Ethyl–Intervention Trial (Encore Presentation), presented by Michael Miller, MD, FACC, FAHA of the University of Maryland

Late-Breaker Session Details
Date: Saturday, December 12, 2020
Time: 4:30 – 5:20pm CST

“I am very excited to present the first human trial of a loading dose of icosapent ethyl,” stated Deepak L. Bhatt, MD, MPH, Executive Director of Interventional Cardiovascular Programs at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School. “If this approach is found to be safe and well-tolerated, it could serve as a prelude to future trials of this drug that utilize a loading dose at the time of a heart attack or stroke, as well as in patients undergoing urgent procedures such as stenting and bypass surgery. Additionally, at a time when there is a global pandemic raging, this trial is the first one assessing the potential impact of icosapent ethyl on inflammation and on symptom burden in outpatients who are COVID positive.”

Additional information on the Late-Breaker Presentations at the 2020 National Lipid Association Virtual Scientific Sessions and registration information can be found at lipid.org/sessions.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL LIPID ASSOCIATION
The NLA is a multidisciplinary specialty society focused on prevention of cardiovascular disease and other lipid-related disorders. The NLA’s mission is to enhance the practice of lipid management in clinical medicine, and one of its goals is to enhance efforts to reduce death and disability related to disorders of lipid metabolism in patients. Members include physicians (MDs and DOs) and other health care professionals from an array of disciplines including PhDs researchers, nurses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, pharmacists, exercise physiologists, and dietitians.

To stay up-to-date on NLA and its activities, visit lipid.org or follow us on Twitter (@nationallipid), Facebook (facebook.com/nationallipid/) and Instagram (instagram.com/nationallipid/)

CONTACT:
Lindsay Hart
Director, Marketing and Communications
904.998.0853
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.