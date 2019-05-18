National Lipid Association (NLA) and the Foundation of the NLA Honors Renowned Cardiologist Dr. Vera Bittner with Distinguished Achievement Award

MIAMI, May 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The National Lipid Association (NLA) and the Foundation of the NLA have selected Vera A. Bittner, MD, MSPH, FNLA as the recipient of the 2019 W. Virgil Brown Distinguished Achievement Award & Lectureship.

Announced at the NLA 2019 Scientific Sessions Honors and Awards Ceremony May 18, the award was established in 2017 to honor the founders of the NLA and exemplary clinicians in the field of lipidology.

An acclaimed leader in the field of preventative cardiology, Dr. Bittner is Professor of Medicine at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) School of Medicine and Section Head of General Cardiology, Prevention, and Imaging in the Division of Cardiovascular Disease. She also serves as Medical Director of the Coronary Care Unit and the University Hospital Cardiac Rehabilitation Program.

Dr. Bittner’s research is focused on secondary prevention of coronary heart disease, particularly lipid-lowering therapies, cardiac rehabilitation and heart disease in women. She has conducted federally funded and industry-funded clinical trials for more than 25 years, with leadership roles in several multi-center clinical trials.

Her research in cardiac rehabilitation was recognized with the 2014 Michael L. Pollock Established Investigator Award from the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation (AACVPR) and she was named Master of AACVPR in 2017.

Dr. Bittner is a past president of the NLA.

The W. Virgil Brown Distinguished Achievement Award is supported by The Dyslipidemia Foundation.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL LIPID ASSOCIATION

The NLA is a multidisciplinary specialty society focused on prevention of cardiovascular disease and other lipid-related disorders. The NLA’s mission is to enhance the practice of lipid management in clinical medicine, and one of its goals is to enhance efforts to reduce death and disability related to disorders of lipid metabolism in patients. Members include physicians (MDs and DOs) and other health care professionals from an array of disciplines including PhDs researchers, nurses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, pharmacists, exercise physiologists, and dietitians.

ABOUT THE FOUNDATION OF THE NATIONAL LIPID ASSOCIATION

The Foundation of the National Lipid Association (Foundation) was formed in 2008 to serve as an education and research organization in the field of clinical lipidology. Built on the groundwork of our predecessor, the Florida Lipid Foundation, the Foundation has turned its focus to providing education and materials and conducting health awareness initiatives to help patients and their families manage and overcome lipid disorders. The mission of the Foundation is to improve the welfare of patients and families affected by cholesterol and triglyceride problems.

