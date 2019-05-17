Breaking News
National Lipid Association Releases Official Scientific Statement Regarding Use of Lipoprotein(a) in Clinical Practice

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The National Lipid Association (NLA) today announced the release of an official scientific statement on Lipoprotein(a) [Lp(a)] clinical use at the NLA 2019 Scientific Sessions, May 16 – 19 at the Turnberry Isle Miami in Aventura, Florida.

Created by an international team of clinical lipid experts (see list below), the statement is designed as a comprehensive source of guidance for medical professionals making decisions to improve the health and well-being of children and adults at risk of premature cardiovascular disease.

The manuscript – “Use of Lipoprotein(a) in Clinical Practice: A Biomarker Whose Time Has Come” – A Scientific Statement from the National Lipid Association is scheduled for presentation by the authors on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. E.T. 

Highlights include:

  • Causal association between Lp(a) and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease-related events and mortality independent of concentrations of other lipids and lipoproteins;
  • Population-based considerations for Lp(a) cut points;
  • Detailed guidance determining when to measure Lp(a) in adults and youth;
  • Primary and secondary prevention treatment implications.

The manuscript also will be released in the Journal of Clinical Lipidology at the time of the presentation and will be accessible online at: www.lipidjournal.com.

“This manuscript features a Table of Recommendations on laboratory measurement, testing in clinical practice and treatment options which will provide concise, practical and evidence-based considerations for clinical decision-making,” commented the Chair of the writing group and corresponding author, Don P. Wilson, MD, Director, Pediatric Lipid Clinic, Cook Children’s Medical Center, Ft. Worth, TX. “The statement summarizes how an elevated level of Lp(a) is a risk factor for cardiovascular events and mortality and establishes reasonable criteria for selective measurement of Lp(a).”

Additional authors of the document include lipid experts Terry A. Jacobson, MD, Emory University; Peter H. Jones, MD, Baylor College of Medicine; Marlys L. Koschinsky, PhD, Robarts Research Institute/Schulich School of Medicine and Dentistry, University of Western Ontario; Catherine J. McNeal, MD, PhD, Baylor Scott & White Health; Borge G. Nordestgaard, MD, DMSc, University of Copenhagen; and Carl E. Orringer, MD, University of Miami Health System/University of Miami Miller School of Medicine. 

“The NLA prides itself on releasing relevant and actionable resources for practicing clinicians,” stated NLA President, Alan S. Brown, MD , Director, Division of Cardiology, Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, Parkridge, IL. “We are excited to release this manuscript which will enhance the practice of lipid management through expert guidance and consensus.”

ABOUT THE NATIONAL LIPID ASSOCIATION
The NLA is a multidisciplinary specialty society focused on prevention of cardiovascular disease and other lipid-related disorders. The NLA’s mission is to enhance the practice of lipid management in clinical medicine, and one of its goals is to enhance efforts to reduce death and disability related to disorders of lipid metabolism in patients. Members include physicians (MDs and DOs) and other health care professionals from an array of disciplines including PhDs researchers, nurses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, pharmacists, exercise physiologists, and dietitians.

To stay up-to-date on NLA and its activities, visit www.lipid.org or follow us on Twitter (@nationallipid), Facebook https://www.facebook.com/nationallipid/ and Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/nationallipid/

Mary Green
904-309-6225
407-506-2960 (cell)
[email protected]   

 

