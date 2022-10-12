TracVision UHD7, TracPhone V30, and TracPhone LTE-1 recognized by leading marine electronics industry association, continuing a 25-year award-winning streak

MIDDLETOWN, R.I., Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — KVH Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: KVHI), and its premier satellite TV and communications solutions were recently honored with 2022 Product of Excellence Awards from the National Marine Electronics Association (NMEA). Comprising the top marine electronics professionals in the country, NMEA members bestowed product excellence honors on KVH’s TracVision® UHD7 in the satellite TV antenna category; KVH’s TracPhone® V30 in the satellite communications antenna category; and KVH’s TracPhone LTE-1 Global in the WiFi/cellular device category.

This is the 25th consecutive year that KVH has achieved the NMEA distinction for its TracVision systems; the 20th time that KVH’s TracPhone connectivity systems have been recognized; and the 4th time a KVH TracPhone cellular system was recognized in the WiFi/cellular device category.

The NMEA presents its Product of Excellence Awards annually to recognize design, performance, and reliability in marine electronics products. The winners are selected by a vote of the members of the NMEA, an industry group made up of more than 600 companies, including manufacturers, dealers, and boat builders.

“The members of NMEA sell, install, and service the finest marine electronics available every day. Having our products recognized by these industry leaders is a tremendous honor. These awards reflect the commitment that everyone at KVH makes to deliver premier products and superior service to leisure boaters and commercial fleets worldwide,” says Ryan Smith, KVH’s senior director for Americas and global leisure.

The TracVision UHD7 is a high-performance 60 cm (24 inch) marine satellite TV antenna designed to provide boat owners, charter yacht guests, and commercial vessel crews with access to ultra-high-definition (UHD) and 4K programming from leading satellite TV providers.

KVH’s TracPhone V30 is a 37 cm (14.5 inch) diameter, Ku-band, single-cable, DC-powered VSAT antenna providing data speeds as fast as 6 Mbps down/2 Mbps up to boats worldwide. The TracPhone V30, the smallest, lightest marine VSAT terminal available, operates using KVH’s mini-VSAT Broadband℠ HTS network, which utilizes Intelsat’s FlexMaritime service to deliver global multi-layered satellite coverage.

The TracPhone LTE-1 is a 34 cm (13 inch) marine-grade system utilizing LTE-Advanced (LTE-A) network technology to enable boaters to enjoy streaming video, web browsing, social media, and more as far as 20+ miles offshore. The system includes a high-gain, dual LTE-A antenna array for a stronger signal with service up to twice as far offshore as a cellphone.

Note to Editors: High-resolution images of KVH products are available at the KVH Press Room Image Library, kvh.com/Press-Room/Image-Library.

KVH is a mobile tech innovator that provides connectivity solutions for commercial maritime, leisure marine, and land mobile applications on vessels and vehicles, including the TracNet™, TracPhone, and TracVision product lines, the global HTS network, and AgilePlans® Connectivity as a Service (CaaS).

About KVH Industries, Inc.

KVH Industries, Inc., is a global leader in mobile connectivity, content, and value-added services delivered via innovative technology designed to enable a mobile world. KVH develops, manufactures, and provides maritime communication hardware and services worldwide. Founded in 1982, the company has more than a dozen offices around the globe with research, development, and manufacturing operations based in Middletown, RI.

KVH Industries, Inc., has used, registered, or applied to register its trademarks in the USA and other countries around the world, including but not limited to the following marks: KVH, TracVision, TracPhone, TracNet, AgilePlans, and mini-VSAT Broadband. Other trademarks are the property of their respective companies.

