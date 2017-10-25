National Minority Supplier Development Council Recognizes Northern Region Minority Business Enterprises for Outstanding Achievement

Detroit, Michigan, Oct. 25, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — At a black-tie Gala wrapping up its annual Conference and Business Opportunity Exchange, held this year in Detroit, October 23-25, Isiah Thomas presented the National Minority Supplier Development Council awards ceremony to member corporations and minority business enterprises (MBEs) for their contributions to NMSDC’s goals in fueling business opportunities for minority-owned companies of all sizes. Honored as well were ChicagoMSDC, named Regional Council of the Year.

Louis Green, NMSDC’s interim president, congratulated the honorees, saying, “We are truly proud to recognize the leaders among our corporate members, and the individuals who work to advance minority supplier diversity and development; and to recognize, too, the outstanding minority business enterprises in our network for their business growth and development, operational success, support of other minority businesses and active participation in the community.”

NMSDC Suppliers of the Year awardees were grouped by Region (North, South, West and Central) and by Class – Class 1 for companies with annual sales of less than $1 million; Class 2, annual sales of $1 to $10 million; Class 3, $10 to $50 million in sales, annually; and Class 4, with annual sales greater than $50 million.

Recognized in the Class 1 category for the Northern Region was Brownstone PR, a public relations agency. In Class 2, the Northern Region winner was CIEN+, which provides big data analytics and strategic marketing services. Class 3 awardee for the Northern Region was Saviance Technologies, a leading provider of technology and business consulting services to Pharmaceutical and Life Sciences organizations. The winner in Class 4 for the Northern Region was The RFC Group, a company that provides tailored and comprehensive workplace solutions.

NMSDC’s Conference is the nation’s premier forum on minority supplier development. More than 6,000 corporate CEOs, procurement executives and supplier diversity professionals from the top multinational companies and international organizations, as well as leading Asian, Black, Hispanic and Native American business owners, gathered to re-energize their collective efforts to develop and advocate for more vigorous participation by minority-owned firms in global corporate supply chains. For the host city, Detroit, the economic impact generated by the Conference is considerable: $7.5 million total, including an estimate of more than $1 million in state and local taxes and 1,400+ jobs supported.

About NMSDC

The National Minority Supplier Development Council advances business opportunities for certified minority business enterprises and connects them to corporate members. One of the country’s leading corporate membership organizations, NMSDC was chartered in 1972 to provide increased procurement and business opportunities for minority businesses of all sizes. The NMSDC Network includes a National Office in New York and 23 affiliate regional councils across the country. The network also includes five international partner organizations located in the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, China and South Africa.

To meet the growing need for supplier diversity, NMSDC matches its more than 12,000 certified minority-owned businesses to our network of more than 1,750 corporate members who wish to purchase their products, services and solutions. NMSDC, a unique and specialized player in the field of minority business enterprise, is proud of its unwavering commitment to advance Asian, Black, Hispanic and Native American suppliers in a globalized corporate supply chain. For more information, visit www.NMSDC.org.

Attachments:

CONTACT: Teena Touch National Minority Supplier Development Council, Inc. 4153103125 [email protected]