National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE) Sheriffs Strongly Urge Support for the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2021

Alexandria, VA, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE) restates its demand that Congress act swiftly in passing comprehensive law enforcement reform legislation for the benefit of our nation and its legacy. Specifically, NOBLE Sheriffs lend their voices to strongly urge support for the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2021.

The bill passed the House in March 2021 and has not advanced in the Senate, although bipartisan negotiations are being conducted by Senators Cory Booker and Tim Scott. Negotiations may be frustrating to Americans but we must make every effort to make gains in the law enforcement arena. It is our belief that we can both address the issues of crime and the needs of our communities. These are not mutually exclusive.

NOBLE Sheriffs support the passing of bipartisan legislation that delivers meaningful law enforcement reform to all. The areas of the bill that NOBLE supports include law enforcement accountability, policing transparency through data, improving police practices and policies, and humane correctional health care. We urge the Biden Administration, Congress, and law enforcement organizations to overcome the obstacles and move forward with passing the bill.

“When you fail to listen to the voices who have the ability to strongly advocate and incorporate a higher ethical code as part of the solution, you again fail the many voices that will continue to cry from their graves.”, cautioned Sheriff Garry L. McFadden of Mecklenburg County North Carolina, “We hope that the folks who have the power to make critical changes in Washington, DC will consider the outcry of the many faithful African American Sheriffs; That they understand that the “elephant in the room” that has been historically ignored has an unceasing memory.”

Since the deaths of Mr. George Floyd, Ms. Breonna Taylor, and countless others, NOBLE has called for immediate action and accountability to protect all of our communities. This legislation is critical to restoring public trust that has been breached. We can win the fight for justice and fair judicial outcomes with actionable change to be felt in every community across America.

“To the selfless men and women who serve their communities well and whose actions are above reproach, we owe them every resource and opportunity to manifest excellence, to model integrity and to foster a culture of zero tolerance; the future of excellence in policing needs the passage of the Georgie Floyd Justice in Policing Act,” stated NOBLE National President Lynda R. Williams.

NOBLE Sheriffs are committed to offering their assistance and expertise to the current administration and all the various stakeholders in order to address these complex societal issues with the aim of building up our communities and diversifying our departments. This fight is not a partisan one. The time to pass this bill has come.

